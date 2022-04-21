fbpx

news

The O2 promotes Christian D’Acuña to senior role

D’Acuña’s new position as senior director of programming (UK) took effect earlier this year

By IQ on 21 Apr 2022

Christian D’Acuña, the O2

The O2 (cap. 21,000) in London has promoted Christian D’Acuña from director to senior director of programming (UK).

D’Acuña’s new position, which took effect earlier this year, sees him continue to lead programming at the O2 alongside Emma Bownes.

He will also Steve Homer’s team at AEG Presents and oversee the programming initiatives of the three AEG Presents venues: the O2 (including indigo), Eventim Apollo, and Wolverhampton Civic Halls.

Emma Bownes, VP of venue programming (Europe) at The O2, says: “Christian’s combination of tenacity and passion for music has been pivotal in the development of our event programming at the O2.

“He is extremely well-liked and respected in the industry, and I am delighted that he will using his considerable experience to support the teams at indigo at The O2, Eventim Apollo, and Wolverhampton Civic Halls.”

“He is extremely well-liked and respected in the industry”

Christian D’Acuña has worked at the O2 since 2012 when he joined as programming assistant.

Commenting on his promotion, D’Acuña says: “I’m really excited to have been given the opportunity to work on a broader range of AEG venues in the UK in addition to the O2, and am looking forward to working alongside the great teams we have at Eventim Apollo and indigo at the O2.

“I can’t wait for the reopening of the legendary Civic Halls and The Wulfrum in Wolverhampton in early 2023, where we are already working with promoters and agents on an exciting calendar of events.”

The O2 is due to celebrate its 15th birthday this year and will host 200 events from artists including Dua Lipa, Little Mix, Billie Eilish, Queen + Adam Lambert and Kings of Leon.

 

