BST Hyde Park agrees multi-year Vodafone deal

Telecoms giant Vodafone has been installed as the official connectivity partner of BST Hyde Park after sealing a multi-year partnership.

The deal, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, will see Vodafone use its connectivity and technology capabilities to deliver AR experiences for music fans, while keeping festival-goers connected through the power of its 5G network and onsite activations. Vodafone will also offer customers the opportunity to win tickets to BST Hyde Park through its VeryMe Rewards programme.

Due to the pandemic, the AEG-promoted concert series is returning to London for the first time since 2019 with shows by Elton John (24 June), the Rolling Stones (25 June/3 July), Eagles (26 June), Adele (1-2 July), Pearl Jam (8-9 July) and Duran Duran (10 July).

“2022 will see us unveil a range of exciting partnerships and we are delighted to kick off our return to music as official connectivity partner of BST Hyde Park,” says Vodafone consumer director Max Taylor. “As well as using our connectivity to enhance the festival experience this summer, customers will be able to unlock access to some of the biggest events of the year through our VeryMe Rewards programme.”

“The line-up for this summer is so strong and we know that by partnering with Vodafone, we’ll be enhancing both the artist and fan experience”

Carla Morini, senior director, AEG Presents Global Partnerships, adds: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Vodafone as an official partner of American Express presents BST Hyde Park. The line-up for this summer is so strong and we know that by partnering with Vodafone, we’ll be enhancing both the artist and fan experience. 2022 is certainly set to be a summer to remember.”

Speaking to IQ last year, King said AEG was excited to reveal a “new look” (and a new sponsor – American Express) for the eighth outing of the festival.

“We will finally have the chance to reveal the new creative presentation of the event with an updated Great Oak Stage and a new look and feel to the creative areas around the site,” he said.

The 65,000-cap festival launched in 2013 and, over the years, has seen performances from acts including the Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Bon Jovi, Celine Dion, Robbie Williams, Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie, the Cure, Black Sabbath, Tom Petty, Eric Clapton, The Killers, Carole King and Barbra Streisand.

