fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Ben Weeden upped to CFO of Venue Nation

Weeden has been with Live Nation for 22 years, serving most recently as chief operating officer of the company's clubs and theatres division

By IQ on 19 Apr 2022

Ben Weeden, Venue Nation

Ben Weeden, Venue Nation


Live Nation veteran Ben Weeden has been named chief financial officer of Live Nation’s venue management company, Venue Nation.

Venue Nation, which is led by president Sherri Sosa, consists of over 200 owned and operated venues across the globe.

Weeden has been with Live Nation for 22 years, serving most recently as chief operating officer of the company’s clubs and theatres division.

Weeden’s promotion comes shortly after Sherri Sosa was named president of Venue Nation

In that role, he had oversight of talent booking, marketing, operations and business development of Live Nation’s owned or operated small and mid-sized venues.

The portfolio includes the House of Blues and Fillmore brands, as well as 35 exclusive partner venues around the US.

Under Weeden’s watch, those venues hosted around 10,000 events and accounted for roughly eight million ticket sales a year.

Weeden’s previous roles at Live Nation include COO of North American music, director of North American music operations, director of European music operations and manager of European business development.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|19 Apr 2022

K-pop gigs to draw over 2.8m outside Korea in 2022

news|19 Apr 2022

Tinder relaunches Festival Mode with top promoters

|19 Apr 2022

Event Genius shares ‘The Fan Report: Back to Live in 2022’

news|19 Apr 2022

Ben Weeden upped to CFO of Venue Nation

news|19 Apr 2022

Montreux Jazz Fest reveals NFT artwork collection

IQ Mag Logo
The essential live music business newsletter