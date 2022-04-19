Ben Weeden upped to CFO of Venue Nation

Weeden has been with Live Nation for 22 years, serving most recently as chief operating officer of the company's clubs and theatres division

Live Nation veteran Ben Weeden has been named chief financial officer of Live Nation’s venue management company, Venue Nation.

Venue Nation, which is led by president Sherri Sosa, consists of over 200 owned and operated venues across the globe.

Weeden has been with Live Nation for 22 years, serving most recently as chief operating officer of the company’s clubs and theatres division.

Weeden’s promotion comes shortly after Sherri Sosa was named president of Venue Nation

In that role, he had oversight of talent booking, marketing, operations and business development of Live Nation’s owned or operated small and mid-sized venues.

The portfolio includes the House of Blues and Fillmore brands, as well as 35 exclusive partner venues around the US.

Under Weeden’s watch, those venues hosted around 10,000 events and accounted for roughly eight million ticket sales a year.

Weeden’s previous roles at Live Nation include COO of North American music, director of North American music operations, director of European music operations and manager of European business development.

