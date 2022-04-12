Backstreet opens German hub to beat Brexit ‘chaos’

The music merchandise specialist says the move will help alleviate the significant trade issues created by Brexit

Music merchandise specialist Backstreet International has opened a new European hub in Germany in a bid to alleviate the significant trade issues created by Brexit.

The London-headquartered company, founded in 1989 by industry veteran Andy Allen, offers a full range of services including tour merchandising production, design, e-commerce, warehousing, fulfilment, social media marketing and print on demand for clients including Idris Elba, Black Honey, Underworld, Placebo, Franz Ferdinand, The Damned, Jessie Ware, Joe Strummer Foundation, War Child, Andrea Bocelli, The Kinks, Public Service Broadcasting, Siouxsie & The Banshees and DJ Shadow.

Its new German operation, which is based in Berlin, will provide artists touring in Europe with local production giving a faster turnaround, no VAT restrictions, no customs challenges, lower shipping rates, faster delivery times, lower carbon emissions and chart registration in multiple EU countries.

“Our new office in Berlin reflects what we have built in the UK and US over the last three decades and is a continuation of the options we provide our clients from a sustainable range of products wherever they are in the world,” says Allen. “The trade issues surrounding Brexit have caused chaos to artists touring in mainland Europe and our mission is to help alleviate those problems while providing that badge of honour that a fan can wear to demonstrate a strong connection with artists who have real meaning for them.

“The clients we work with now have an experienced team on the ground in Germany who they can deal with directly and it’s an exciting new phase for our company.”

Yesterday, IQ reported that over 100 European summer tours put at risk by the post-Brexit trade deal will be able to go ahead, thanks to extensive lobbying from LIVE and others.

Under cabotage restrictions now in force across the whole of Europe following the UK’s exit from the EU, trucks carrying tour equipment over 3.5 tonnes are limited to just three stops before they have to leave the EU and return to the UK.

However, the British Department for Transport (DfT) has now agreed to bring in a short-term, temporary license that would allow the ‘big five’ haulage companies to operate their vehicles under both GB and EU operating licenses according to where their vehicles are needed for a particular tour.

