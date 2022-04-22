ASM Global introduces facial-verification tech

The technology, which verifies payments and authenticates tickets via a fan's face, was launched this week at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena

ASM Global has launched an ‘industry-first’ facial verification network in partnership with software company PopID.

The technology, which verifies payments and authenticates tickets via a fan’s face, was launched at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena on Wednesday (20 April).

According to ASM, the technology will soon be deployed at Save Mart Center in Fresno (California), Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai (United Arab Emirates), and Toyota Arena in Ontario (Canada).

“The PopID platform will allow us to eliminate the dependence on cards and phones at our events”

“The deployment of this technology in our venues represents the beginning of a revolutionary change in the entertainment world,” said ASM Global CEO and president Ron Bension. “The PopID platform will allow us to eliminate the dependence on cards and phones at our events and ensure that every guest interaction is secure, speedy and seamless.”

John Miller, CEO of PopID and chairman of Cali Group says: “We are excited to partner with ASM and take the initial steps to truly revolutionize the event experience of the future with highly secure, phoneless entry and digital payments. When customers opt to enrol in our platform, they’ll be able to enter the venue by requesting facial verification at the gate—instead of having to rely on a QR code on their phone.

“The seamless experience will continue at concession stands, where a guest can choose to ‘check in’ with facial verification at the point of sale, enabling them to instantly see personalised food and beverage recommendations and order and pay without the need for IDs, credit cards or phones.”

