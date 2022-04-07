fbpx

news

ASM Global names Duc Nguyen VP of global content programming

In his new role, Nguyen will be tasked with content generation for ASM's arenas, stadiums, theatres and convention centres

By IQ on 07 Apr 2022

Duc Nguyen, ASM Global

Duc Nguyen, ASM Global


image © Denise Truscello

ASM Global has expanded its content division with the hire of Duc Nguyen as vice president of global content programming.

In his new role, Nguyen will be tasked with content generation for the company’s arenas, stadiums, theatres and convention centres—under the leadership of John Boyle, global chief content officer.

“I am very excited to join the content team at ASM Global,” says Nguyen, who will be based in Las Vegas.

“Duc is the consummate pro who knows every detail of the promotion business inside and out”

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to work with some of the world’s most iconic venues and be part of a dynamic operation that encompasses so many different live entertainment experiences.”

Boyle added: “Duc is the consummate pro who knows every detail of the promotion business inside and out. He has an absolute passion for putting on shows and is a fantastic addition to our expanding team.”

Before joining the ASM Global team, Nguyen served as vice president of bookings at the new Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, which opened as the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020.

He also previously did a stint as a talent buyer at Live Nation where he focused on booking shows in venues throughout Pennsylvania and Atlantic City.

 

