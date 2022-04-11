April New Music Playlist out now

The November edition of the New Music playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC and Mother Artists
Sign up for IQ Index
The latest industry news to your inbox.
The April edition of the playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, ICM, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC, WME, Mother Artists, Primary and Pure
By IQ on 11 Apr 2022
The latest edition of the IQ New Music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by international booking agencies, is now live.
The playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents. Click here to read the latest issue of IQ now.
The April edition of the playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, ICM, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC, WME, Mother Artists, Primary and Pure Represents.
Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on last month’s playlist first.
Separated by agency, the full track list for the April playlist is:
|Agency
|Artist
|Song
|CAA
|Amelia Moore
|Moves
|CAA
|The Shires
|I See Stars
|CAA
|Eliza
|Straight Talker
|CAA
|Obongjayar
|Tinko Tinko
|CAA
|Guy Gerber
|Pyramid Of The Moon
|ICM
|Yumi Zouma
|Astral Projection
|ICM
|Marlon Craft
|Hans Zimmer
|ICM
|Marzz
|Countless Times
|ICM
|Larry June
|Smoothies in 1991
|ICM
|Mike Dimes
|Home
|ITB
|Hot Milk
|Bad Influence
|ITB
|Jet Vesper
|Kind of Blue
|ITB
|Placebo
|Happy Birthday In The Sky
|ITB
|Sick Joy
|I’ve Got More Than I Need (And I Don’t Have Much)
|ITB
|stayMellow
|nowurgone
|Paradigm
|Bartees Strange
|Heavy Heart
|Paradigm
|Danielle Ponder
|So Long
|Paradigm
|Tiberius B
|Olivia
|Paradigm
|Tom A Smith
|Crucify Me
|Paradigm
|Yunè Pinku
|DC Rot
|UTA
|Stacey Ryan
|Don’t Text Me When You’re Drunk
|UTA
|Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn
|Tears on my Window
|UTA
|Yeat
|Monëy so big
|UTA
|Jack Kane
|Gold
|UTA
|Jung Jaeil
|Way Back Then
|ATC
|Enumclaw
|2002
|ATC
|Aldous Harding
|Fever
|ATC
|Folly Group
|Faint Of Hearts
|ATC
|Sprints
|Delia Smith
|ATC
|Efé
|Kiwi
|WME
|Sigue
|J Balvin, Ed Sheeran
|WME
|Strange
|Miranda Lambert
|WME
|Stars In The Sky
|Kid Cudi
|WME
|Bam Bam
|Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran
|WME
|Leave You Alone
|Kane Brown
|Mother Artists
|Ber
|Same Effect
|Mother Artists
|RY X
|Your Love
|Mother Artists
|Thomas Headon
|Victoria
|Mother Artists
|Violet Skies
|Never Be Cool
|Mother Artists
|Corook
|idk god
|Primary
|Games We Play
|I Hope You’re Happy
|Primary
|Russ
|Handsomer (Remix) (Feat. Ktlyn)
|Pure Represents
|George Ezra
|Anyone For You
|Pure Represents
|The Mysterines
|Hung Up
|Pure Represents
|Bilk
|Daydreamer
|Pure Represents
|Companion
|23rd Street
|Pure Represents
|Mychelle
|Younger Self
Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.