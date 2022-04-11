April New Music Playlist out now

The April edition of the playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, ICM, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC, WME, Mother Artists, Primary and Pure

The latest edition of the IQ New Music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by international booking agencies, is now live.

The playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents. Click here to read the latest issue of IQ now.

The April edition of the playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, ICM, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC, WME, Mother Artists, Primary and Pure Represents.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on last month’s playlist first.

Separated by agency, the full track list for the April playlist is:

Agency Artist Song CAA Amelia Moore Moves CAA The Shires I See Stars CAA Eliza Straight Talker CAA Obongjayar Tinko Tinko CAA Guy Gerber Pyramid Of The Moon ICM Yumi Zouma Astral Projection ICM Marlon Craft Hans Zimmer ICM Marzz Countless Times ICM Larry June Smoothies in 1991 ICM Mike Dimes Home ITB Hot Milk Bad Influence ITB Jet Vesper Kind of Blue ITB Placebo Happy Birthday In The Sky ITB Sick Joy I’ve Got More Than I Need (And I Don’t Have Much) ITB stayMellow nowurgone Paradigm Bartees Strange Heavy Heart Paradigm Danielle Ponder So Long Paradigm Tiberius B Olivia Paradigm Tom A Smith Crucify Me Paradigm Yunè Pinku DC Rot UTA Stacey Ryan Don’t Text Me When You’re Drunk UTA Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn Tears on my Window UTA Yeat Monëy so big UTA Jack Kane Gold UTA Jung Jaeil Way Back Then ATC Enumclaw 2002 ATC Aldous Harding Fever ATC Folly Group Faint Of Hearts ATC Sprints Delia Smith ATC Efé Kiwi WME Sigue J Balvin, Ed Sheeran WME Strange Miranda Lambert WME Stars In The Sky Kid Cudi WME Bam Bam Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran WME Leave You Alone Kane Brown Mother Artists Ber Same Effect Mother Artists RY X Your Love Mother Artists Thomas Headon Victoria Mother Artists Violet Skies Never Be Cool Mother Artists Corook idk god Primary Games We Play I Hope You’re Happy Primary Russ Handsomer (Remix) (Feat. Ktlyn) Pure Represents George Ezra Anyone For You Pure Represents The Mysterines Hung Up Pure Represents Bilk Daydreamer Pure Represents Companion 23rd Street Pure Represents Mychelle Younger Self

