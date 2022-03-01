Wasserman Music hires two agents, promotes eight

Matt Elam and Sahil Mehta have been hired, while Stephanie Aristakesian, Zach Berkowitz, Alex Guaraldi, Daniel Lee, Leigh Millhauser and Jeff Molek have been promoted

Wasserman Music has hired agents Matt Elam and Sahil Mehta, and promoted Stephanie Aristakesian, Zach Berkowitz, Alex Guaraldi, Daniel Lee, Leigh Millhauser and Jeff Molek to agent.

The agency has also promoted Antonio Dell’Aglio to director, touring, and Mohammad Shah to manager, touring. According to Wasserman, these new roles will provide high-level support to agent teams on the logistics of planning and executing tours.

“We’re excited to have Matt Elam and Sahil Mehta join our team, and we expect they’ll do great things here,” says Wasserman Music EVP & managing executive Brent Smith. “They’re both agents we’ve known and respected, and they’re the right fit for our culture and ethos as an agency focused on artist discovery and long-term development.”

EVP & managing executive Lee Anderson adds, “At Wasserman Music, we take great pride in emphasising mentorship and positive career growth for all our people. We’re so proud of this newly promoted group of agents, who’ve been important members of this team for years and are all richly deserving of this next step.”

Leigh Millhauser began their career as an assistant at AM Only in 2016. They spent five years as a coordinator, mostly working alongside agent Duffy McSwiggin on artists including Brandi Carlile, Lake Street Dive, Guster, Rachael & Vilray and more.

Millhauser also represents recent signings Boyish and Miki Ratsula, and was featured in IQ’s 2021 LGBTIQ+ List.

Matt Elam joins Brent Smith’s team at Wasserman Music following a decade at WME, where he represented D Smoke, Allen Stone and Hobo Johnson, among others, and signed Best New Artist Grammy nominee Baby Keem with Smith.

Sahil Mehta joins Wasserman Music from Madison House, where he has developed a roster of primarily electronic music artists over the last three years. Mehta is based in Los Angeles, and brings clients to the Wasserman Music roster including Abelation, Chee, Ivy Lab, Khiva, KOAN Sound, Lab Group, Of The Trees, potions., Supertask, TRUTH, Tsuruda and Yheti.

Stephanie Aristakesian joined electronic music agency AM Only as an assistant in 2015, following internships at AM Only, Sony/ATV, NBC Universal and WME and leading the concert committee at the University of Southern California. In 2016 she moved to working with agent Jay Moss at The Windish Agency and then Paradigm Talent Agency, and was promoted to coordinator in 2017. With Moss, Aristakesian worked with artists including ODESZA, Louis the Child, TroyBoi, EVAN GIIA and Elderbrook; she also worked alongside other Wasserman agents on artists including Kenny Beats, Bea Miller, Omar Apollo, Two Feet and Normani. She is based in Los Angeles.

Antonio Dell’Aglio began his career producing electronic music events, which lead to joining AM Only as an assistant to agency founder Paul Morris. Dell’Aglio worked across electronic and Latin music with clients including Tiësto, David Guetta, DJ Snake, Hardwell, Benny Benassi, RL Grime, Anuel AA, Karol G, Jhay Cortez, Ivy Queen and more. A Miami native who graduated from the University of Miami School of Music, he recently relocated back there after a decade in New York.

Alex Guaraldi joined the contracts department at Paradigm in 2013 before moving to agent Larry Webman’s team as an assistant and later coordinator and working with artists including Barenaked Ladies, Bastille, David Gray, Dropkick Murphys, Michigander, MGMT, Sara Bareilles and T-Pain. Guaraldi is now an agent in Wasserman Music’s corporate & special events department, working alongside vice president, corporate & special events Max Wiebrecht to book corporate and private performances across Wasserman Music’s roster. Guaraldi graduated from the Berklee College of Music and is based in Brooklyn.

Daniel Lee’s journey led him from Pennsylvania State University to working in the talent and comedy departments at several major agencies before deciding he wanted to focus on music. He joined Paradigm in 2017, and in 2019 was promoted to coordinator for Sara Bollwinkel, working with clients including Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Joji and REI AMI. At Wasserman Music, he represents ATEEZ, Jamie Miller, B.I and Fran Vasilić, among others. Lee is based in Los Angeles.

Jeff Molek started his career at Chicago concert promoter mP Productions, and later worked at Chicago venue Bottom Lounge before joining The Windish Agency in 2013. He has worked with Tom Windish and other agents since then, and was promoted to coordinator in 2016, working with artists including Drama, Rina Sawayama, CHAI and Bartees Strange. Molek is based in Chicago.

Mohammad Shah joined the accounting team at The Windish Agency in 2016, and soon thereafter joined agent Sam Hunt’s team, working with artists including Flying Lotus, Diplo, Big Boi and Run the Jewels. Shah liaises with Wasserman Music’s business & legal affairs team on issues affecting agent teams, and is a member of Wasserman’s DE&I Council.

