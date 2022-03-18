fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

US appointments: OVG360 and MSG Sphere name presidents

Gregory O'Dell is set to be president of venue management at OVG360 while Lucas Watson is to become second-in-command at MSG Sphere

By IQ on 18 Mar 2022

Gregory O'Dell (OVG360) and Lucas Watson (MSG Sphere)

Gregory O'Dell (OVG360) and Lucas Watson (MSG Sphere)


Oak View Group has named Gregory O’Dell as president of venue management at the company’s newly rebranded facilities division, OVG360.

O’Dell will oversee venue operations for more than 230 properties that OVG owns and/or operates globally, including stadiums and arenas, state fairgrounds, performing arts centres and convention centres.

His responsibilities will include setting a strategy to strengthen venue staples like sustainability efforts, booking and content development, premium and sponsorship sales, public safety and public health, and parking and transportation.

The live events veteran joins OVG from Events DC, where he was president and CEO since 2009 and oversaw three business lines (conventions and meetings, sports and entertainment, special events).

O’Dell is due to start his role in April and will be based in DC and Philadelphia, reporting to OVG360 CEO Chris Granger.

O’Dell will oversee venue operations for more than 230 properties that OVG owns and/or operates globally

Elsewhere, Lucas Watson, a seasoned executive with over 25 years of global experience accelerating growth and building brands, will join the MSG Sphere as president, effective 28 March.

In the new position, Watson will lead the strategy and execution of all business aspects of MSG Sphere and the company’s planned state-of-the-art venues.

The first MSG Sphere venue, MSG Sphere at The Venetian, is currently under construction in Las Vegas and is scheduled to open in the second half of calendar 2023.

Watson will oversee the global development of the MSG Sphere brand, including selectively extending the MSG Sphere network to other markets.

He will be based in Burbank, CA and report to James Dolan, executive chairman and chief executive officer, MSG Entertainment.

Watson most recently served as SVP commercial operations at Cruise, where he was responsible for leading the development of the commercial strategy and go-to-market operations plan for the self-driving car technology company.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|16 Mar 2022

Russian industry pleads for moratorium on refunds

news|14 Mar 2022

The Rolling Stones announce European stadium tour

news|17 Mar 2022

John Giddings on getting Genesis back on the road

news|15 Mar 2022

Unprecedented number of new fests to launch in ’22

news|14 Mar 2022

Ticketmaster condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

IQ Mag Logo
The essential live music business newsletter