Ticketcorner names Oliver Niedermann as CEO

Ticketcorner is Switzerland's leading ticket provider, which has been owned by CTS Eventim and Ringier since 2010

Leading Swiss ticketing firm Ticketcorner has appointed Oliver Niedermann as the new CEO.

Niedermann joins the company from Raiffeisen Switzerland, the third-largest Swiss banking group, where he has been head of marketing for the past ten years.

At Ticketcorner, he will succeed Andreas Angehrn, who has played a major role in the company’s success in Switzerland since 2010. Angehrn will leave the company at the end of June.

Ticketcorner AG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ticketcorner Holding AG, which has been owned in equal shares by CTS Eventim and Ringier since 2010.

Ticketcorner processes more than 10 million ticket sales for 15,000 events per year

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, chair of the Ticketcorner board of directors and CEO of Eventim Management, says: “We are pleased to have gained a highly qualified marketing and events expert in Niedermann, who will further expand Ticketcorner’s leading position. He brings with him the very best professional prerequisites to gain an even stronger foothold in the Swiss market and make our offer even more attractive to our customers.”

Marc Walder, vice-chair of the Ticketcorner board of directors and CEO of Ringier, added: “I look forward to working with Niedermann and continuing the Ticketcorner success story. The ticketing and events industry is still transforming at a rapid pace, and we are faced with many challenges. With Oliver, we will continue to strengthen the company’s leading position with innovative, smart applications and an attractive offer that meets the needs of Swiss customers.”

Ticketcorner processes more than 10 million ticket sales for 15,000 events per year. In addition to events in the entertainment, culture and sports sectors, this also includes the sale of ski tickets for about 60 ski resorts. The ticketing platform has 200 booking offices throughout Switzerland.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.