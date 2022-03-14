The Rolling Stones announce European stadium tour

The 60th-anniversary tour will mark the band's return to BST Hyde Park, as well as the home of Liverpool FC, Anfield

The Rolling Stones have announced a 60th-anniversary tour of Europe, including two dates at AEG’s American Express Presents BST Hyde Park.

The ‘Sixty’ tour will commence on 1 June, visiting stadiums in Munich, Liverpool, Amsterdam, Bern, Milan, London, Brussels, Vienna, Lyon, Paris, Gelsenkirchen and Stockholm.

The 14-date run will see the band performing at the home of Liverpool FC, Anfield, for the Stones’ first Liverpool show in more than 50 years.

The tour will also mark the band’s return to London’s BST Hyde Park for the first time since 2013 when they played two sold-out shows to 130,000 fans.

The rock legends have a storied history with Hyde Park, with their 1969 Stones In the Park show becoming one of the most famous concerts of all time.

“Nobody brings it like the Stones when they’re on home turf in London”

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, says: “Whenever Hyde Park is mentioned, it’s impossible not to think of the Rolling Stones.

“Two nights on 25 June and 3 July cap off an incredible lineup for BST Hyde Park 2022 but nobody brings it like the Stones when they’re on home turf in London.”

The London and Liverpool dates are the first UK shows that the Stones have announced since the death of their drummer Charlie Watts last year.

As with their ‘No Filter’ US dates last year, Watts will be replaced by Steve Jordan, a session musician who has played with the band since the 1980s.

Watts, who joined the band in 1963, died of an unspecified illness last August at the age of 80.

See tour dates for the Rolling Stones’ ‘Sixty’ tour below.

JUNE

01 – Wanda Metropolitano Stadium – MADRID, SPAIN

05 – Olympic Stadium – MUNICH, GERMANY

09 – Anfield Stadium – LIVERPOOL, UK

13 – Johan Cruijff ArenA – AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

17 – Wankdorf Stadium – BERN, SWITZERLAND

21 – San Siro Stadium – MILAN, ITALY

25 – American Express Presents BST Hyde Park – LONDON, UK

JULY

03 – American Express Presents BST Hyde Park – LONDON, UK

11 – King Baudouin Stadium – BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

15 – Ernst Happel Stadium – VIENNA, AUSTRIA

19 – Groupama Stadium – LYON, FRANCE

23 – Hippodrome ParisLongchamp – PARIS, FRANCE

27 – Veltins-Arena – GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY

31 – Friends Arena – STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.