Superbloom hires Annika Hintz as head of booking

Goodlive's new two-day festival will debut in Munich this September with acts including Calvin Harris, Kraftklub and Megan The Stallion

Germany’s Goodlive has named Annika Hintz as head of music booking for its newest festival, Superbloom.

She succeeds Christof Huber (Gadget abc Entertainment Group AG), who led the booking team on an interim basis.

Hintz previously worked at Hamburg-based promoter Kopf und Steine, where she was head of booking and department head of the festivals. As part of her role, she was responsible for booking Hamburg festivals MS Dockville and Spektrum until 2020.

Between March 2020 and January 2022, Annika Hintz was responsible for booking the About You Pangea Festival, the only festival that was allowed to take place in Germany in 2021 with a capacity of 15,000 visitors.

“A diverse and sophisticated line-up is guaranteed for the years to come”

She was also responsible for Das Ding Festival in Mannheim, the Way Back When Festival in Dortmund and Kosmos Chemnitz.

Hintz will now take on the national and international booking for Superbloom, which debuts between 3–4 September at Munich Olympic Park.

The music, arts and lifestyle festival will host acts including Calvin Harris, Kraftklub, Megan The Stallion, Rita Ora and Stromae.

“We are very pleased that we were able to win such a great booker as Annika for Superbloom,” says Fruzsina Szép, festival director and managing director of Superbloom Festival.

“With their comprehensive view of new and established artists, a diverse and sophisticated line-up is guaranteed for the years to come. We would like to thank Christof Huber for his support this year and are delighted that he will continue to serve as a strategic advisor will work for the Superbloom and support the booking team.”

