news

South Park to stage 25th anniversary concert

The AEG-produced event will be headlined by the series' co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, plus US rock bands Primus and Ween

By James Hanley on 17 Mar 2022


Long-running American animated series South Park is to mark its 25th anniversary with a special birthday concert in the US, produced by AEG Presents.

MTV’s Comedy Central brand has announced the renowned franchise, which premiered on 13 August, 1997,  will be celebrated with South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert at the 9,500-cap Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

The concert will be headlined by the show’s co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, as well as US rock bands Primus and Ween, and will take place on Wednesday, 10 August. Tickets are priced $99 (€90).

“We’re excited to go home and play at Red Rocks, a place that’s been known for hosting the most legendary artists and musicians. Until now.”

Music has been pivotal to the series since its inception, with more than 85 original songs written in the history of the show, which has spanned more than 300 episodes so far.

“We’re so excited to go home and play at Red Rocks, a place that’s been known for hosting the most legendary artists and musicians. Until now,” says a statement by Stone and Parker.

Parker and Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers.

 

