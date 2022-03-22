Shazam integrates Bandsintown for concert discovery

The partnership will enable users to find information and tickets for nearby concerts by 'Shazaming' a song or searching for it in the app

Shazam, the Apple-owned music identification app, is leveraging concert data from Bandsintown to help users across the world discover upcoming concerts.

Bandsintown currently serves over 68 million music fans and 560,000 artists, managers, labels and booking agents.

Shazam counts over 225 million monthly active users, with more than 1 billion song recognitions per month and over 50 billion total since its inception.

The partnership will enable users to find information and tickets for nearby concerts by ‘Shazaming’ a song or searching for it in the app or on the website.

Users can also launch a Shazam Artist page to explore dates, times and locations of upcoming live shows, tap on any concert to view additional tour information, share show details, and add events to their calendar.

“With the re-emergence of live music, we’re excited to give Shazam users access to concerts”

“Shazam has a long history of innovation in music discovery and connecting artists and fans,” says Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats.

“With the re-emergence of live music, we’re excited to give Shazam users access to concerts and bring even more discoverability to artists.”

Fabrice Sergent, managing partner of Bandsintown, adds: “As live music returns, we’re on a mission to help artists get more visibility for their shows,”

“Pent-up demand from fans eager to go back to concerts is being met by an unprecedented level of live shows from artists on tour.”

Shazam previously partnered with WMG-owned concert discovery platform, Songkick, to integrate gig listings on the platform.

