‘Save Ukraine’ fundraiser secures global superstars

A slate of high-profile artists have been confirmed to perform during Save Ukraine, an international TV marathon organised to raise money for victims of the war.

Imagine Dragons, Nothing But Thieves, Fatboy Slim and Bastille are among the acts slated to perform during the event, earmarked for Sunday 27 March at 16:30 GMT.

Under the plans, the live broadcast will be beamed in English, from the TVP studio in Poland, with Polish and Ukrainian anchors working simultaneously.

The production will be broadcast by TV channels in more than 20 countries around the world and screened on YouTube and Instagram, as well as in fan zones in main European squares.

Musicians, artists, civic activists, thought leaders, actors, athletes and volunteers from around the world are due to show their support for Ukraine during the two-hour broadcast.

Musicians were invited to submit a recorded performance of one song for the event, followed by an address to viewers.

The event is spearheaded by Kyiv-based festival Atlas, which transformed its venue into a warehouse for supplies for Ukrainian relief.

The annual festival, which is said to be the biggest in Eastern Europe, was due to host Two Door Cinema Club, Placebo, Alt-J and Twenty One Pilots this year. Instead, the 50-person team is using all of its resources to help Ukrainians during Russia’s invasion of the country.

More information about Save Ukraine can be found here.

