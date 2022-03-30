OVG plans $3bn ents district in Las Vegas

The 25-acre district will feature a 20,000-seat arena for live music and sports, a casino, a hotel, and an additional amphitheatre

Oak View Group (OVG) is planning a 25-acre entertainment district in Las Vegas, costing an estimated US$3 billion.

According to the global sports and entertainment company, the district will feature a 20,000-seat arena for live music and sports, a casino, a hotel, and an additional entertainment venue amphitheatre.

The 25 acres is located on 66.5 acres of land near the intersection of two major freeways, I-15 and I-215, adjacent to the planned Brightline high-speed rail station.

The site will boast direct and easy access to and from I-15 and Las Vegas Boulevard and streets such as Blue Diamond, Warm Springs, and Dean Martin. The Las Vegas Strip resorts and the airport are a 10-minute drive.

With a focus on the prioritisation of technology, sustainability, and green initiative, the groundbreaking and construction for the district and arena will commence in 2023.

“South of the Las Vegas strip represents one of the few areas of potential future growth of the gaming and entertainment corridor,” says Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group.

“We will usher in the evolution of Las Vegas as the new entertainment and sports capital of the world”

“This unprecedented project is an industry game-changer, and we will usher in the evolution of Las Vegas as the new entertainment and sports capital of the world. As the largest arena developer in the world, we look forward to driving good paying job creation to Clark County as well as creating the most innovative and environmentally sustainable live entertainment point of destination in the world.”

Irving Azoff, co-founder of OVG, adds: “It doesn’t get much bigger or better than Las Vegas. From the world-class Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle to UBS Arena in New York, and Moody Center in Austin, Las Vegas will be the next jewel in the OVG crown.”

Veteran sports industry executive and former president of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, Marc Badain, has partnered with OVG to spearhead and consult on the new project along with the president of business development, Francesca Bodie, who will oversee business transactions and operations.

Badain comments: “In the time I have spent in Las Vegas, I have been overwhelmed by both the entrepreneurial spirit and the willingness of its residents and leaders to embrace the innovation and vision that guides its future. This project represents the next step in that exciting evolution. It is an honour to be a part of it and to help deliver on the vision provided by Oak View Group.”

Designed by global industry-leading architecture firms Gensler and Populous, the state-of-the-art privately financed sports and entertainment arena will set a new global standard for events in Las Vegas and represent OVG’s biggest project to date. In addition to Gensler and Populous, the project development will be led by Steve Collins, OVG’s president of global venue development and special projects.

OVG oversees the operations of Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center and UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY. The company’s arena development projects include Moody Center in Austin (Texas), Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs (California) and Co-op Live in Manchester (UK) among others.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.