Unprecedented number of new fests to launch in ’22

FKP Scorpio is the latest promoter to add to an unprecedented number of new festivals launching this season.

The CTS Eventim-backed promoter today announced a trio of new festivals, set to take place in Sweden, Norway and Denmark during the second weekend in June.

Rosendal Garden Party (SE) will take place on the Djurgården island in Stockholm, with headliners The Strokes, Florence + The Machine, The National and Tyler, The Creator.

Loaded (NO) will see up to 7,000 people watch artists such as Wilco, Sharon Van Etten and Susan Sundfør at the Vulkan Openair Amphitheatre in Nedre Foss, Oslo.

Syd for Solen (DK), organised by FKP’s Danish subsidiary smash!bang!pow!, is slated to take place in Søndermarken Park, Copenhagen, with headliners Liam Gallagher, The National and Jungle.

The German powerhouse is also gearing up to launch a new open-air festival in Berlin called Tempelhof Sounds, in collaboration with Dreamhaus and Loft Concerts.

FKP isn’t the only live music behemoth set to expand its stable of events this year. Fellow German promoter Goodlive will finally launch its new Munich-based event Superbloom, after two pandemic-related postponements.

In the UK, AEG and Team Love are launching a new 30,000-capacity metropolitan festival, Forwards, in Bristol. Kilimanjaro is planning a new “indie and alternative sounds” festival in Norwich called Neck of the Woods. And Festival Republic is adding to its triple bill of August bank holiday festivals with Electric City.

Elsewhere in Europe, Tomorrowland and Rock Werchter have joined forces to launch Core, a new two-day festival in Brussels. While, Last Tour, the Spanish festival organiser and concert promoter behind Bilbao BBK Live, has announced not one but two new European fests – Cala Mijas in Spain and Kalorama in Portugal.

Meanwhile, the US festival calendar has gained a pair of reggaeton festivals with Goldenvoice’s California Vibrations, and Sueños Music Festival (Dreams Music Festival) from the producers behind Baja Beach Fest, Chicago’s Reventon Promotions, and Lollapalooza.

Alongside these brand new events, a raft of longstanding festivals are branching out to new markets. Primavera Sound, which already holds events in Barcelona and Porto, is shipping its brand to Los Angeles (US), Sao Paulo (BR), Santiago (CL) and Buenos Aires (AR) in 2022. While Sonar and Rolling Loud are each taking their tried-and-tested formulas to Portugal this year.

Elsewhere in the 2022 festival calendar, a crop of new indie events are putting a spin on the traditional greenfield affair. In It Together (UK) is encouraging festivalgoers to bring their grandparents for free, Velio Festival (UK) is reinventing the wheel with its cycling format, and Barley Arts’ Comfort (IT) is offering fans a more relaxing festival experience.

Meanwhile, some new festivals are ditching the greenfield blueprint altogether. 8 festival (LT) is scheduled to take place in a former 20th-century prison while Hammership will draw metal fans to the high seas.

Perhaps, most importantly, the impending summer season will see the launch of festivals serving underrepresented communities such as Flesh (UK), Let’s Get Free (US) and Strength of a Woman (US).

