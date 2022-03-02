fbpx

news

March New Music Playlist out now

The March edition of the playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC and Mother Artists

By IQ on 02 Mar 2022

New Music Playlist March

New Music Playlist March


The latest edition of the IQ New Music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by international booking agencies, is now live.

The playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents. Click here to read the latest issue of IQ now.

The March edition of the playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC and Mother Artists.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on last month’s playlist first.

Separated by agency, the full track list for the March playlist is:

 

AgencyArtistSong
CAANadeem Din-GabisiHoly Wata
CAANaomi SharonHills
CAAIvy SoleDangerous
ITBConradHollow
ITBDaytime TVSide By Side
ITBNaima BockEvery Morning
ITBPorridge RadioBack To The Radio
ITBTashHurricane Man
ParadigmEthan P. FlynnFather of Nine
ParadigmEtta MarcusProvider
ParadigmflowerovloveI Love This Song
ParadigmGoodboysBlack & Blue
ParadigmSpacey JaneSitting Up
UTAJohn HarvieBleach (On the Rocks)
UTAAlicia CretiCongratulations
UTAMaz O’ConnorWhen It Comes for You
UTAMiraa MayBig Woman
UTACleopatrickGood Grief
ATCKathleen FrancesBoy
ATCHurray for the Riff RaffLife On Earth
ATCMurkage DaveUs Lot
ATCLos BitchosThe Link Is About To Die
ATCBlack Country, New RoadAnts From Up There (Album)
Mother ArtistsAlex AmorCan You See Me
Mother ArtistsMy Life As A MonthElectro Junction
Mother ArtistsCMATEvery Bottle (Is My Boyfriend)
Mother ArtistsRY XLet You Go

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

