March New Music Playlist out now

The March edition of the playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC and Mother Artists

The latest edition of the IQ New Music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by international booking agencies, is now live.

The playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents. Click here to read the latest issue of IQ now.

The March edition of the playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC and Mother Artists.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on last month’s playlist first.

Separated by agency, the full track list for the March playlist is:

Agency Artist Song CAA Nadeem Din-Gabisi Holy Wata CAA Naomi Sharon Hills CAA Ivy Sole Dangerous ITB Conrad Hollow ITB Daytime TV Side By Side ITB Naima Bock Every Morning ITB Porridge Radio Back To The Radio ITB Tash Hurricane Man Paradigm Ethan P. Flynn Father of Nine Paradigm Etta Marcus Provider Paradigm flowerovlove I Love This Song Paradigm Goodboys Black & Blue Paradigm Spacey Jane Sitting Up UTA John Harvie Bleach (On the Rocks) UTA Alicia Creti Congratulations UTA Maz O’Connor When It Comes for You UTA Miraa May Big Woman UTA Cleopatrick Good Grief ATC Kathleen Frances Boy ATC Hurray for the Riff Raff Life On Earth ATC Murkage Dave Us Lot ATC Los Bitchos The Link Is About To Die ATC Black Country, New Road Ants From Up There (Album) Mother Artists Alex Amor Can You See Me Mother Artists My Life As A Month Electro Junction Mother Artists CMAT Every Bottle (Is My Boyfriend) Mother Artists RY X Let You Go

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.