March New Music Playlist out now

The March edition of the playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC and Mother Artists
By IQ on 02 Mar 2022
The latest edition of the IQ New Music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by international booking agencies, is now live.
The playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents. Click here to read the latest issue of IQ now.
The March edition of the playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC and Mother Artists.
Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on last month’s playlist first.
Separated by agency, the full track list for the March playlist is:
|Agency
|Artist
|Song
|CAA
|Nadeem Din-Gabisi
|Holy Wata
|CAA
|Naomi Sharon
|Hills
|CAA
|Ivy Sole
|Dangerous
|ITB
|Conrad
|Hollow
|ITB
|Daytime TV
|Side By Side
|ITB
|Naima Bock
|Every Morning
|ITB
|Porridge Radio
|Back To The Radio
|ITB
|Tash
|Hurricane Man
|Paradigm
|Ethan P. Flynn
|Father of Nine
|Paradigm
|Etta Marcus
|Provider
|Paradigm
|flowerovlove
|I Love This Song
|Paradigm
|Goodboys
|Black & Blue
|Paradigm
|Spacey Jane
|Sitting Up
|UTA
|John Harvie
|Bleach (On the Rocks)
|UTA
|Alicia Creti
|Congratulations
|UTA
|Maz O’Connor
|When It Comes for You
|UTA
|Miraa May
|Big Woman
|UTA
|Cleopatrick
|Good Grief
|ATC
|Kathleen Frances
|Boy
|ATC
|Hurray for the Riff Raff
|Life On Earth
|ATC
|Murkage Dave
|Us Lot
|ATC
|Los Bitchos
|The Link Is About To Die
|ATC
|Black Country, New Road
|Ants From Up There (Album)
|Mother Artists
|Alex Amor
|Can You See Me
|Mother Artists
|My Life As A Month
|Electro Junction
|Mother Artists
|CMAT
|Every Bottle (Is My Boyfriend)
|Mother Artists
|RY X
|Let You Go
