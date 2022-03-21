fbpx

news

Machine Gun Kelly reveals massive global arena tour

The Mainstream Sellout Tour is billed for 52 arenas across Europe and North America between June and October 2022

By IQ on 21 Mar 2022

Machine Gun Kelly

image © Wikimedia Commons/Stefan Brending

Multiplatinum-selling artist Machine Gun Kelly is to visit 52 arenas across Europe and North America on his Mainstream Sellout Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the American rapper’s first-ever arena tour kicks off this June at the Moody Center (cap. 15,000) in Austin.

Venues on the run include Madison Square Garden (21,000) in New York, the Climate Pledge Arena (18,000) in Seattle and The Forum (17,000) in Los Angeles.

The North American leg will wrap up on 13 August with a special hometown performance at the 67,000-capacity FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

The North American leg will wrap up with a special hometown performance at the 67,000-capacity FirstEnergy Stadium

The 15-stop European leg will commence a month later at the Lanxess Arena (18,000) in Cologne, making stops in Prague, Paris, London and more before wrapping up in Amsterdam at AFAS Live (6,000) on 12 October.

OVO Arena Wembley (12,500) in London, Olympiahalle (15,500) in Munich and Hallenstadion (15,000) in Zurich are among the venues billed for the European leg.

Special guests on the tour include Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, blackbear, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, iann dior, PVRIS and 44phantom on select dates.

Machine Gun Kelly is represented worldwide by UTA’s Matt Meyer. See all dates for Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout Tour below.

Machine Gun Kelly

 

