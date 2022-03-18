London’s Outernet Live reveals operating partners

Green Light Development founders Robert Butters and Karrie Goldberg will manage the venue, while Tristan Hoffman, Leo Green and Octavia Harwood also join the team

Central London’s new 2,000-cap events venue Outernet Live has revealed its operating partners as bookings officially open ahead of its full launch this summer.

Green Light Development founders Robert Butters and Karrie Goldberg have been hand-picked as JV partners to manage and operate the venue, which also includes the 350-cap former 12 Bar Club.

Prior to Green Light, Butters was the CFO and VP for business development for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Group and SVP of business development for Live Nation forerunner SFX. Goldberg, founder and CEO of venue and talent booking agency The Kagency, has programmed and manage spaces around the world, working with artists such as Madonna, Lady Gaga, Brian Eno and Beyoncé.

“We have two amazing venues that sit at the heart of London’s first music, media and culture district,” says a statement from the duo. “Launching Outernet Live is going to be very special as we combine a world class venue with the power of the wider Outernet campus.”

“This area of London has an amazing tradition of brilliant venues but many of them have sadly gone”

The senior management team includes COO Tristan Hoffman, who has worked on venues in London and New York such as BB Kings Blues Club in Times Square and the Highline Ballroom in Chelsea. Bluesfest founder Leo Green, who was most recently Live Nation’s director of live events, has been named artistic director and The O2’s ex-head of venue management Octavia Harwood joins as operations manager.

Outernet Live forms part of the £1 billion Outernet London entertainment district, located on the corner of Oxford Street and Charing Cross Road. The venue will sit beneath The Now Building, which features 23,000 sq ft of 16K screens and will host a broad range of events.

"This area of London has an amazing tradition of brilliant venues but many of them have sadly gone," says Outernet Global CEO and president Philip O'Ferrall. "To open Outernet Live as part of our wider culture and music district makes us all immensely proud. It is absolutely vital that artists and fans have a place to go in the centre of our city to perform and enjoy live music and we will welcome many other types of events to our venue as well.

“When you factor in the incredible things we can do with the Outernet screens we move to another level and our offering is something that really can’t be found anywhere else in the world. We love the history of Denmark Street and embrace what the future holds.”

