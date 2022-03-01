London’s Koko unveils relaunch line-up

The Camden venue reopens next month after a £70m revamp, and will host acts such as Jorja Smith, Lianne La Havas and Tems

Jorja Smith and a sold-out three night residency by Lianne La Havas head the line-up for London’s Koko, which reopens next month following a £70 million revamp.

La Havas, who performed with Prince at the Camden venue in 2014, will appear from 9-11 May, while British R&B singer Smith will play a headline show along with guests from her label FAMM on 26 May. The opening line-up also includes the likes of Peter Doherty (13 May), Honey DJ (19 May), Vance Joy (22 May), Kim Gordon (23 May), Amaarae (31 May) and Tems (17/22 June).

Promising to “redefine live music and entertainment”, the live music venue and broadcasting house is a partnership between CEO and founder Olly Bengough and Elisabeth Murdoch’s global content company Sister.

“I’m so excited about our opening season and the quality and eclectic nature of our line ups,” says Koko’s head of music Nick Lewis. “Putting together this mix of talent is exactly what we love doing.”

A new brand, Koko Electronic, will launch on 30 April with DJ Luciano and will run on Friday and Saturday nights until 6am in the main theatre. Other confirmed performers include Todd Terje (2 July), Jayda G (7 May), 2ManyDJs (6 May), Kerri Chandler (28 May) and Gilles Peterson’s Worldwide Awards (14 May).

Andy Peyton, Koko’s head of electronic, says: “It’s never been a more exciting time to mark a new chapter for electronic music in the capital. London is a global epicentre of talent and Koko Electronic will be a great new addition to this amazing city.”

“It’s been a seven-year journey to bring this project to life”

The facility features four new public venues on the ground floor – the original, 1,500-cap theatre, the 200-cap Fly Tower venue, a new shop featuring artist collaborations and DJ space, and a late-night pizzeria and tap bar hosting live performances.

New high-spec broadcasting, recording and live-streaming capabilities have been built into the Grade II listed theatre, while a new tiered membership offering will give access to a new roof terrace and conservatory, dome cocktail bar, penthouse and recording studio, piano room, library, a hidden speakeasy, stage kitchen and vinyl rooms.

“It’s been a seven-year journey to bring this project to life and now, on the cusp of opening, I’m so happy to be paying homage to the cultural legacy of the building with a diverse mix of artists and contributing to arts and culture at a time when British live music needs it most,” adds Olly Bengough, CEO and founder.

Koko has also announced See Tickets as its official ticketing partner.

