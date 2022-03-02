Live Nation: ‘We will not do business with Russia’

The concert giant has pledged not to promote shows in Russia and is cutting ties with Russia-based suppliers

Live Nation has pledged not to do business with Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The concert giant, which had a Moscow office in the early 2010s as it expanded its operations in the region, has vowed not to promote shows in Russia and says it is cutting ties with Russia-based suppliers.

“Live Nation joins the world in strongly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the company says in a statement released to IQ. “We will not promote shows in Russia, and we will not do business with Russia. We’re in the process of reviewing our vendors so we can cease work with any and all Russian-based suppliers.”

Sports and entertainment firm Oak View Group (OVG) earlier announced it was boycotting Russia amid widespread outrage over the country’s actions. OVG’s Climate Pledge Arena lit up Seattle Center in the colours of the Ukrainian flag in a gesture of support for #StandWithUkraine.

“In light of the tragic conflict rapidly unfolding in Ukraine, Oak View Group has pledged to not do business in or with Russia, nor will we serve Russian brands in any of our venues on a global basis, effective immediately,” it said. “We stand with the people of Ukraine, we condemn the actions of Russia, and we hope our stance inspires others in our industry to take action where they can.”

“We have taken a number of actions in response to the invasion”

Universal Music Group, which has a Russian branch, has also posted a statement on its Instagram account saying: “We stand with our partners who are on the ground delivering urgent humanitarian aid to Ukraine refugees.”

It adds: “The situation in Ukraine affects millions of innocent civilians with urgent humanitarian needs – from food and water to shelter and clothing. UMG and our employees are proud to support organisations providing assistance to refugees in need.”

Apple has also paused product sales in Russia.

“We have taken a number of actions in response to the invasion,” it said. “We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence.”

Ukraine vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov says some Ukrainian companies have appealed to Apple chief Tim Cook asking to allow Ukrainian artists to change their album covers “in order to show the truth about the situation”.

“In addition to this, we ask you to block Apple Music accounts who support the war and Putin’s aggressive actions,” he adds.

