news

Lady Gaga extends worldwide stadium tour

The CAA-repped act will kick off The Chromatica Ball this July and visit 14 cities around the world

By IQ on 07 Mar 2022

Lady Gaga will return to Dolby Live this spring

Lady Gaga


Lady Gaga has extended her previously announced summer 2022 stadium tour, spanning 14 cities worldwide.

The Chromatica Ball, presented by Live Nation, kicks off on 17 July in Dusseldorf and closes on 10 September in California.

In addition to cities announced before the pandemic, the blockbuster tour adds eight new markets to the schedule.

The CAA-repped act is due in Stockholm, Düsseldorf, Paris, Arnhem, London, Toronto, Washington, New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

In addition to cities announced before the pandemic, the blockbuster tour adds eight new markets to the schedule

The 15-date run includes two shows – the second newly added – at the 62,850-capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The tour will mark her first-ever public live performances from the #1 selling and Grammy-winning 2020 album Chromatica.

The Chromatica Ball will follow Gaga’s recently announced Las Vegas residency this spring.

See all dates for The Chromatica Ball below.

7/17 Düsseldorf. DE Merkur Spiel- Arena
7/21 Stockholm. SW Friends Arena
7/24 Paris, FR Stade de France
7/26 Arnhem, NL GelreDome
7/29 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
7/30 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
8/06 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
8/08 Washington, DC Nationals Park
8/11 East Rutherford, NJ Metlife Stadium
8/15 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
8/19 Boston, MA Fenway Park
8/23 Dallas, TX Globe Life Field
8/26 Atlanta, GA Truist Park
9/8 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park
9/10 Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium

 

