KB Events appoints Richard Burnett as MD

The logistics veteran joins the specialist transport firm from the Road Haulage Association where he spent seven years

UK-based specialist transport firm KB Events has appointed veteran Richard Burnett as managing director.

Burnett joins from the Road Haulage Association, where he spent seven years transforming the organisation and growing the company’s profile and membership.

During his 37-year career in logistics, Burnett has worked for well-known businesses including TDG, Wincanton, Hays and Samworth Brothers, looking after high street names such as Heinz, GSK, Tesco and Adidas.

Burnett has also served as an expert voice on the challenges faced by European concert hauliers, post-Brexit.

“Richard’s appointment brings with it a fresh approach and heralds the start of a new and exciting era for us all”

KB Event’s current MD, Stuart McPherson, will remain in the business as the firm’s CEO, supporting Burnett and the rest of the team.

“As KB Event continues to adapt and to overcome the challenges presented by both Brexit and the pandemic, Richard’s appointment as managing director brings with it a fresh approach and heralds the start of a new and exciting era for us all,” reads a statement from the company.

KB events, based in Derbyshire in the UK, has “vast experience” of trucking music events, from festivals and concerts, to operas and worldwide stadium tours.

Clients include V Festival, Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, Download, Isle of Wight, T in the Park, Wireless, Stereophonics, The 1975, Rod Stewart and Ed Sheeran.

