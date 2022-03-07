fbpx

Gordon Egwu joins UTA as A&R consultant

Based in London, Egwu will have a remit to sign new talent, develop and maintain relationships between UTA and other parts of the industry

By James Hanley on 07 Mar 2022

Gordon Egwu


UTA has announced that Gordon Egwu has joined the agency as A&R consultant.

Based in London, Egwu will have a remit to sign new talent, develop and maintain relationships between UTA and other parts of the industry in the new role.

Starting out as an artist under the G FrSH moniker, Egwu went on to manage high-profile artists via his FrSH Entertainment banner. He has also worked at Disturbing London in senior A&R, signing artists and working on creative direction alongside a roster including Tinie Tempah, Wizkid, Yxng Bane and Poundz.

“Gordon has been a great soundboarding for many of us over the last 10 years,” says Obi Asika co-head of UTA UK. “He has a unique instinct and understanding of what it takes to be a star. He is always honest, thoughtful and strategic in his advice and thinking. We are excited that everyone at UTA can now collaborate with Gordon in this new capacity.”

“Having worn many a hat in the business, I hope to see things from a unique enough perspective and to find new opportunities”

Over the past few years, UTA’s music group has significantly expanded into several areas including music brand partnerships, music crossover, tour marketing, music innovation, and electronic music with the acquisitions of Echo Location Talent Agency and Circle Talent Agency.

“I’m really excited to get stuck into such a bespoke role and with my music background, having worn many a hat in the business, I hope to see things from a unique enough perspective and to find new opportunities,” adds Egwu.

 

