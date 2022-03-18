Goodlive and Live Base join forces in Germany

The two live music firms will work together to bring international rap acts to Germany via Goodlive's hip-hop festival, Splash!

Goodlive and Live Base have formed a strategic partnership to deliver international rap artists to the German-speaking market via hip-hop festival Splash!

For the last two decades, Splash! (cap. 30,000) has cultivated Germany’s hip hop culture, providing a platform for up-and-coming domestic talent as well as established US acts.

This summer sees the Ferropolis-based festival return over two weekends for the first time since the pandemic, with headliners A$AP Rocky, Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Vert and KIZ.

Live Base, which is entering its 20th anniversary, launched as a club promoter and artist booking agency and has evolved into a music lifestyle and culture brand.

Collaborations include Bruno Mars at Chopard x Cannes Film Festival, A$AP Rocky at F1 Monaco Grand Prix, Pusha T & Lewis Hamilton x Tommy Hilfiger in Milan and the Drake official world tour after parties since 2011.

“Our aim is to present our guests with the strongest line-up of the year”

“We are very happy about the new co-operation with Live Base,” says Mirko Roßner, MD at Goodlive and founder of splash! “Our aim is not only to present our guests with the strongest line-up of the year but also to strengthen the involvement of the artists on all levels.

“This allows us to respond to the individual wishes of artists both nationally and internationally and to work together beyond the live area. Amer [Nawaz, Live Base founder] and his team are an ideal fit for Goodlive due to their experience and positioning as an independent partner.”

Nawaz adds: “We’re delighted to have this unique opportunity with an iconic brand who are embedded in the DNA of Germany’s youth.

“We have our fingers on the pulse, always. We thrive upon obstacles and are energised by the challenges ahead. With our experience, knowledge and relationships, we can’t wait to deliver Europe’s premier hip-hop festival!”

Alongside Splash!, Goodlive also promotes Germany-based festivals such as Superbloom, Melt, Full Force and Heroes.

