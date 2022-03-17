Global charity TV marathon planned for Ukraine

Musicians are invited to submit a recorded performance of one song for the #SaveUkraine fundraiser, earmarked for 27 March

Polish television company TVP is spearheading a global charity TV marathon with a live music element in aid of Ukraine.

Broadcasters in Estonia, Czech Republic, Georgia, Albania and Latvia have already signed up for #SaveUkraine, which is earmarked for Sunday 27 March at 4.30pm GMT, with negotiations ongoing with a number of other international channels.

Musicians are invited to submit a recorded performance of one song for the event, followed by an address to viewers, by 8pm on 23 March to encourage the world to donate to humanitarian charities in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Under the plans, the live broadcast will be beamed in English, from the main studio in Poland, with Polish and Ukrainian anchors working simultaneously. Video clips will be shown of celebrity performances, addresses of influencers and stories of people involved in the conflict. Anyone who is able to offer assistance is asked to contact co-organiser Vlad Yaremchuk, booking manager of Atlas Weekend festival, at [email protected]

It is hoped the production will be broadcast by TV channels around the world and screened on YouTube and Instagram, as well as in fan zones in main European squares.

“We believe that culture has more power than any lethal weapon”

“If you’re willing to support Ukraine, we have a great opportunity for your voice to be heard worldwide,” says a letter signed by Ukrainian culture minister Oleksandr Tkachenko. “Ukraine and Poland are establishing a global TV marathon, which is going to be streamed in many countries via various internet platforms, including YouTube and Instagram. The goal is to raise money to help Ukraine survive and stand for its land and lives.

“We believe that culture has more power than any lethal weapon and we invite you to join this initiative. we would be extremely grateful for your support in any way suitable for you: either it is a wonderful song or simply a warm greeting to the brave people of Ukraine. Ukrainians needs help from the united world like never before.”

In the UK, meanwhile, free-to-air television network ITV has announced two-hour fundraiser Concert for Ukraine. ITV, STV and Livewire Pictures are joining forces with the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and media and entertainment group Global to stage the event on 29 March.

“Music is a very powerful tool when it comes to showing support and solidarity”

Broadcast across ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player, the live show will bring together names from the music world to raise funds for the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, with a line-up of presenters and artists to be announced over the coming days.

Additionally, all sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast of the event, which is expected to raise more than £3 million (€3.55m), will also be donated to the appeal. Viewers will be able to donate money to the cause throughout the evening.

“Music is a very powerful tool when it comes to showing support and solidarity, and at ITV we are proud and privileged to be working with Livewire Pictures, Global, M&S and the DEC on such an important and necessary fundraising event,” says Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s head of entertainment commissioning .

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.