Glastonbury reveals 2022 line-up

Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar join Billie Eilish in headlining the world famous event, which is returning for the first time since 2019

The UK’s Glastonbury festival has unveiled the first wave of acts for its 2022 edition, which sees Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar join Billie Eilish as headliners.

McCartney, who is represented by Marshall Arts, previously headlined in 2004, while WME client Lamar will top the bill for the first time. Both had been due to headline Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary in 2020, which did not take place due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 2021 event was also cancelled for the same reason.

McCartney and Lamar will close the Pyramid Stage on Saturday 25 June and Sunday 26 June, respectively.

Taylor Swift, who was originally set to headline in 2020, will not be performing this year, with Paradigm’s Eilish stepping up on Friday 24 June to become the festival’s youngest ever headliner. Diana Ross will grace the event’s Sunday afternoon “legends” slot, which has previously featured the likes of Dolly Parton, Kylie Minogue, Barry Gibb, Jeff Lynne’s ELO and Lionel Richie.

Other acts confirmed for this year include Doja Cat, Crowded House, Lorde, Pet Shop Boys, Sam Fender, Megan thee Stallion, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Olivia Rodrigo, Little Simz, Wolf Alice, Glass Animals, Burna Boy, Arlo Parks, Haim, Blossoms, Sigrid, Girl in Red, Charli XCX, Celeste, Wolf Alice, Fontaines DC, Foals, Idles and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

Glastonbury 2022 will be held at Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset from 22-26 June.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.