fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

FKP Scorpio launches show production division

FKP Show Creations will be managed by former director of festival production Jasper Barendregt, with CEO Folkert Koopmans

By James Hanley on 21 Mar 2022

Benjamin Hetzer and Jasper Barendregt


image © Carsten Christians

FKP Scorpio has launched a new company specialising in musicals, shows and family entertainment.

FKP Show Creations, has confirmed a live adaptation of the hit TV show The Masked Singer as its first project, which will tour 13 arenas across Germany. Other productions are set to include Paw Patrol Live and Dita van Teese’s Glamonatrix.

The firm will be managed by Jasper Barendregt, formerly director of festival production at FKP Scorpio, alongside CEO Folkert Koopmans.

“This long-planned start-up allows us to explore new and exciting avenues”

“This long-planned start-up allows us to explore new and exciting avenues,” says Barendregt. “I am very much looking forward to the challenges ahead, even though I will miss the festival business after twelve exciting and fulfilling years.”

Barendregt’s previous role will be taken over by Benjamin Hetzer, who has worked in festival production for FKP since 2012. As event manager, he has overseen events such as Southside, Highfield and A Summer’s Tale since 2015 and is also responsible for the new Tempelhof Sounds festival in Berlin.

“I am very excited about my new task and would especially like to thank our team, which has also shown consistency in the past years of the pandemic and does a great job in every situation,” says Hetzer. “I am proud and grateful to work with this team to plan our festivals again in the future.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • FKP Scorpio launches in Poland
    FKP Scorpio expands into Poland

    Majority CTS Eventim-owned promoter FKP Scorpio launches operations in Poland, with former Arcadia Live MD Filip Potocki heading up the new office

  • FKP Scorpio Belgium head Jan Digneffe
    FKP Scorpio expands into Belgium

    Live Nation/Free Trade alum Jan Digneffe is spearheading the German promoter's push deeper into the Low Countries as head of FKP Scorpio Belgium

  • M'era Luna last took place in August 2019
    FKP Scorpio cancels August festivals

    Highfield and M'era Luna, as well as the returning A Summer's Tale, are the latest open-air events to call off their 2021 editions amid ongoing uncertainty in Germany

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|17 Mar 2022

John Giddings on getting Genesis back on the road

news|18 Mar 2022

Germany’s live biz says Freedom Day ‘not in sight’

news|18 Mar 2022

London’s Outernet Live reveals operating partners

news|17 Mar 2022

Live Nation loses court case over Oslo park slot

news|17 Mar 2022

Endeavor shares first annual financials since IPO

IQ Mag Logo
The essential live music business newsletter