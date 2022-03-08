Clapping and shouting banned at BTS concert return

Attendees will be given clappers to emulate crowd noise at the Seoul shows, which are subject to strict Covid protocols

BTS fans will be banned from clapping and shouting at the group’s long-awaited return to in-person concerts in South Korea later this week.

The ministry for culture has permitted 15,000 people per night to attend the 70,000-cap Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul on 10, 12-13 March.

However, Pop reports the shows will be subject to strict Covid protocols, prompting the band’s management Big Hit Music to supply attendees with clappers to emulate crowd noise.

“Cheering loudly, yelling, chanting, and standing up during BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – Seoul is strictly prohibited according to government guidelines,” says the company in a statement. “Instead, we will be having a fan event using clappers.”

The K-pop superstars’ three Permission To Dance On Stage – Seoul concerts, which will also be live-streamed, will mark the group’s first in-person shows in their homeland since the pandemic began. The country began allowing in-person concerts from November 2021, although concerts are currently capped at 50% capacity or 4,000 spectators for indoor facilities.

“Seating for the in-person performance will comply with spacing guidelines mandated by local government performance venue Covid-19 control measures,” it adds. “The event may be changed or canceled depending on the social distancing level.”

All spectators are required to show proof of vaccination or recent negative test results while organisers must appoint a sufficient number of safety management workers.

The septet’s 10 and 13 March shows will be streamed online simultaneously, while their 12 March show will be available for ‘live viewing’ in cinemas across 60+ countries worldwide.

Some regions will be able to watch the performance live, while other parts of the world will be offered a delayed broadcast to better suit their respective time zones. The cinemas will also offer a replay of the live broadcast later in the day.

BTS returned to in-person performances in late November last year with a mini-residency at the brand new SoFi Stadium (cap. 70,000) in Los Angeles, California, which became the biggest single venue concert engagement by any act in almost a decade. According to Billboard, the series sold 214,000 tickets and grossed US$33.3million (€30.5m).

