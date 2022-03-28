Christina Aguilera to close Expo 2020 Dubai

The US singer will headline the world fair's Jubilee Stage as part of its closing ceremony, with Norah Jones also set to perform

Christina Aguilera is to headline the closing ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Middle East’s first world’s fair, Expo 2020 was initially slated for October 2020 to April 2021 before being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The US singer will bring the curtain down on the event, which has run for the last six months.

Grammy Award-winning artist Norah Jones will also star during the closing ceremony, performing on the Jubilee Stage immediately prior to Aguilera’s concert, while cellist Yo-Yo Ma will play a show at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre.

Forty members of a UAE-based children’s choir will perform Ishy Bilady, the National Anthem of the UAE, joined by the all-women Firdaus Orchestra, conducted by Yasmina Sabbah, while the Expo 2020 World String Ensemble will also take to the stage.

Expo 2020 Dubai has also featured concerts by acts such as Coldplay, Alicia Keys, Jason Derulo and Black Eyed Peas

The ceremony is being produced by live entertainment production company Fivecurrents, whose CEO Scott Givens is serving as executive producer.

“We’re telling the UAE’s story to the world through a beautifully-spoken presentation, but we’re backing it up with images and amazing projections, giving it a fresh, vibrant perception, with more layers and an elevated story,” Givens tells the Khaleej Times.

Last month, Coldplay performed a free show in support of Expo 2020 Dubai’s Programme for People and Planet. The show at Al Wasl Dome saw the band regionally premiere their Music of the Spheres album while highlighting the importance of protecting the planet in line with Expo’s sub-theme of sustainability.

