Broadwick Live to open new open-air venue in London

The 400,000-square foot Dockyards will open later this year within Silvertown Quays, on the bank of the River Thames

UK promoter and venue operator Broadwick Live is to open a new open-air events space in London.

Located within Silvertown Quays, on the bank of the River Thames and opposite ExCel, the 4000,000-square foot Dockyards will open later this year.

According to Broadwick, the venue will be open year-round for music events, film production, cultural events, brand experiences and more.

Bradley Thompson, group managing director of Broadwick Live, says: “We’re really excited to open Dockyards, creating a new centre of cultural gravity for London in the heart of The Royal Docks.

“Dockyards will shape the area through cultural and commercial innovation”

“Dockyards will shape the area through cultural and commercial innovation by bringing a year-round programme of events and activities in partnership with the world’s best. As a Broadwick Live venue, visitors and artists are assured of a world-class experience, while we also deliver meaningful impact for the area and local communities.”

The first event to take place at Dockyards will be Defected London from 3-4 September, followed by Above & Beyond Group Therapy Weekender on 10 and 11 September.

Broadwick Live’s portfolio includes London venues, Printworks (cap. 6,000) and The Drumsheds (10,000), as well as Manchester’s Depot at Mayfield.

The Drumsheds opened its doors in 2019 for that year’s Field Day festival and closed permanently at the beginning of this year.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.