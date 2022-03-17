Bird on the Wire announces new UK festival ‘Leisure’

Mitski, Soccer Mommy, Nilufer Yanya and Sorry are all lined up for the one-day event at Margate's vintage theme park, Dreamland

UK indie promoter Bird on the Wire has announced a new one-day festival called Leisure, set to take place in the seaside town of Margate, UK.

The boutique event will see acts including Mitski, Soccer Mommy, Nilufer Yanya and Sorry perform in the town’s vintage amusement park, Dreamland, on 24 June.

The park has previously hosted festivals including Dreamland Block Party, Sunset Sessions, Dreamland By the Sea festival and Gorillaz’ Goldenvoice-promoted Demon Dayz Festival.

According to Bird on the Wire, Leisure will be “a day of music and rides on the British seaside and a unique opportunity for artists to play a significant yet bespoke festival”.

The ethos of the festival is to “create an inclusive, inspiring and laid-back atmosphere, with artists split between two stages for a streamlined experience”.

The ethos of the festival is to “create an inclusive, inspiring and laid-back atmosphere”

L’Rain and High School have also been announced on the line-up, with Bird on the Wire promising that more names will be announced soon.

This isn’t the first time Bird On The Wire has put on an event at Dreamland. In 2019, they hosted a 10-year anniversary event at the Margate venue with Mac DeMarco headlining.

“We’re thrilled to finally return to Dreamland after such a brilliant day there in 2019,” the promoter said in a statement. “It’s a line-up that we feel passionately about and we couldn’t have hoped for a better headliner than Mitski for this first edition!”

Bird on the Wire also organises Visions, a one-day new music festival in east London, and books a stage at the UK-based festival End of the Road.

The promoter’s current artist roster includes The War On Drugs, Mac DeMarco, Moses Sumney, Nils Frahm, Angel Olsen, Weyes Blood, Squid, Black Country, New Road, black midi and Loraine James.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.