Benefit concerts for Ukraine raise millions

Fundraisers in Germany, Poland and Romania have each raised seven-figure sums for charities providing relief during the war

Three benefits concerts have together raised around 20 million for charities providing relief during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sound of Peace, a televised live concert that took place yesterday (20 March) in Berlin, raised more than €12 million, according to the organisers.

Around 20,000 people attended the concert at Brandenburg Gate, while viewership at home peaked at more than a million.

Peter Maffay, Marius Müller-Westernhagen and David Garrett were among the raft of artists that performed in support of the cause.

“Overwhelmed by the support we shared as an initiative and this strong co-operation of all participants, we find it hard to find words to describe how we feel right now,” reads a post on Facebook from the organisers.

“Sound of Peace has shown that anything can be achieved if you stick together and support each other,” it adds.

A similar event took place in Poland over the weekend at the Atlas Arena (cap. 13,000) in Łódź.

Together with Ukraine, a televised live concert organised by promoter Follow the Step, reportedly raised more than €6 million.

The concert saw some of the biggest names in Ukraine and Poland perform in aid of Polish Humanitarian Action.

The stars in attendance included Daria Zawialow, Igo, Dagadana, Jerry Heil and Marcin Wyrostek.

Amelia Anisovych, a seven-year-old Ukrainian girl who went viral for singing Let It Go in a Kyiv bomb shelter, also performed.

“We are moved and proud that we could work with you on this unforgettable event,” reads a post on Follow the Step’s Facebook page.

“As a festival organiser, we turned our powerlessness into actual help, and that felt like the least we could do”

Elsewhere, a pair of events spearheaded by Dutch promoter Alda together raised more than €1 million for the Romanian Red Cross.

We Are One took place at the National Arena in Bucharest, Romania, with as many as 50,000 attendees, according to Alda.

The eight-hour event saw a plethora of artists invited to participate, including illustrious names such as Armin van Buuren, Inna and Tom O’Dell.

It was also streamed online and via Romanian TV and radio, with more than seven million people tuning in nationally, and around the world.

Alda’s second fundraiser, Dance For Ukraine, took place at the Tauron Arena in Poland with no fewer than 14,000 trance fans.

Armin van Buuren, Ferry Corsten, Ruben de Ronde, Solarstone and Vini Vici were among the performers.

Allan Hardenberg, director and co-founder of festival organiser Alda, says: “We are extremely proud that we have been able to raise such a nice amount for the Red Cross with both shows, in support of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The power of music was tangible during We Are One and #danceforukraine.

“As a festival organiser, we turned our powerlessness into actual help, and that felt like the least we could do.”

