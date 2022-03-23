Austria’s Barracuda helps raise €2m+ for Ukraine

The CTS Eventim-backed promoter raised €1 million from We Stand with Ukraine, which was doubled by the Austrian government

Austria’s Barracuda Music has raised at least €2 million from a concert to benefit people affected by the war in Ukraine.

We Stand with Ukraine was held at Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna on 19 March, with performances from artists including Eazy, Bibiza x Eli Preiss, Mavi Phoenix, Josh., Ina Regen and Turbobier.

Yung Hurn, Mathea, Bilderbuch, Seiler und Speeer, Pizzera, Jaus and Wanda also performed at the concert, which drew around 40,000 people.

CTS Eventim-backed Barracuda, which promotes festivals such as FM4 Frequency Festival and Nova Rock, raised €1 million during the concert, which was subsequently doubled by the Austrian government.

Austrian federal president Alexander van der Bellen appeared at the event to make a speech: “Our solidarity, our compassion, our common will, to live in freedom and peace, are stronger than any aggression. And every tone that rings today makes it clear: we stand with Ukraine.”

“Our solidarity, our compassion, our common will, to live in freedom and peace, are stronger than any aggression”

The government will continue to double donations made to the charity Neighbour in Need until Easter Monday (18th April).

Commenting on the event, Barracuda said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all partners and artists who supported us in the realisation of this important and special event.”

We Stand with Ukraine is one of many benefit concerts that have raised millions of euros for victims of the war.

Sound of Peace in Germany raised more than €12m, Together with Ukraine in Poland raised €1.7m and Alda’s fundraisers, Dance for Ukraine in Poland and We are One in Romania, together raised €1 million.

Upcoming fundraisers include the UK’s Concert for Ukraine, which yesterday (23 March) confirmed performances from Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Emeli Sandé, Snow Patrol and Gregory Porter.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.