ASM Global to manage Olympia London

The £1.3 billion redevelopment of the West London exhibition centre will be completed in 2024 and includes a 4,400-cap live music venue

ASM Global has been appointed to run operations at West London exhibition centre Olympia London.

The £1.3 billion redevelopment of Olympia will be completed in 2024 and includes a 4,400-cap live music venue, a 1,575-seat performing arts theatre, a school for the creative arts, restaurants, bars and eateries; two hotels and offices.

ASM will take management responsibility for the venue’s exhibitions and events business. The senior management team and all Olympia London staff will move to ASM Global under TUPE regulations.

“We are proud to partner with Olympia London, Yoo Capital and Deutsche Finance International on this amazing and historic venue, positioning it at the forefront of the industry for the next 100 years,” says Ron Bension, ASM Global president and CEO. “Our commitment to guest and partner satisfaction aligns with the reputation of Olympia London and we look forward to continuing to serve existing and new clients’ event schedules at Olympia London and developing the programme with other signature events.”

Olympia London joins ASM Global’s network of more than 300 venues around the world, which host 20,000 events, and welcome 165 million guests every year.

“This is a truly exciting chapter in the history of Olympia London”

Nigel Nathan, Olympia London’s MD, will now gradually transition to a new role as chairman over the coming months once ASM appoints a replacement MD to lead the day-to-day running of the Olympia London business.

“This is a truly exciting chapter in the history of Olympia London – a partnership with a global venue management company with far wider business reach and resources than we could have ever imagined,” says Nathan. “The future for Olympia London and the events we host has never been brighter as we benefit from the £1.3bn investment to create an outstanding destination for London.”

Tom Lynch, group commercial director and SVP (Europe) at ASM Global, adds: “We’re already working together on innovative plans for the venue, to add value to existing clients of Olympia London and new opportunities for London as an event destination. Olympia completes the jigsaw for our international convention and exhibition portfolio and adds an iconic new platform for our global client base.”

It was announced in 2020 that Olympia’s music venue, located above the existing west exhibition hall, will be operated by live entertainment giant AEG Presents after signing a ‘long-term agreement’ with owners Yoo Capital and Deutsche Finance International who acquired Olympia in 2017 for €330 m.

