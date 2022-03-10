ASM Global hires Jen Mitchell as GM of AO Arena

Mitchell joins from the ASM-operated First Direct Arena in Leeds, where she has spent the past five years working as GM

ASM Global has appointed Jen Mitchell as general manager of the AO Arena (cap. 21,000) in Manchester, UK.

Mitchell will replace current GM James Allen, who is leaving ASM Global in April to set up his own venture.

Mitchell joins from the ASM-operated First Direct Arena (13,781) in Leeds, where she has spent the past five years working as GM, leading the team through an array of industry challenges and venue enhancements.

With 23+ years working in the venue and entertainment industry, Mitchell’s career includes working with venues and festivals from 400 seats to 80,000, with teams ranging from 30 to 800 staff.

Mitchell has worked in Qatar, Australia, and several venues and organisations around the UK, including the opening of Kings Place, London, which famously held 100 concerts in its opening five days.

“Jen has vast experience and a proven track record in delivering excellent results throughout her career”

Commenting on Mitchell’s appointment, Marie Lindqvist, SVP operations Europe at ASM Global, says: “Jen has vast experience and a proven track record in delivering excellent results throughout her career, including her time at the First Direct Arena in Leeds. Jen comes with great business acumen and is skilled in developing high-performing teams. So, we’re delighted that Jen is remaining a part of the ASM Global team and are pleased to announce her appointment as the new GM of the AO Arena, Manchester.”

Mitchell added: “I am thrilled to be joining the team at the iconic AO Arena and to be able to continue my career within the ASM Global family. There are exciting times ahead, and I look forward to being part of the journey as the venue continues to grow and bring world-class entertainment to our valued partners and customers.”

Jen Mitchell will commence her new role from April 2022, as the AO Arena, Manchester looks ahead to a busy and exciting year, with major live music events taking place including Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Celine Dion, Alicia Keys, Swedish House Mafia, Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber and more.

