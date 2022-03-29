All Things Live to launch Common Ground Festival

The intimate three-day affair will take place in Copenhagen this summer with headliners Metronomy, Parquet Courts and Altın Gün

All Things Live is launching an intimate three-day music festival in Denmark’s capital city this summer.

Common Ground Festival will take place between 12–14 August at KPH Volume, an old tram depot in Copenhagen with 700 square metres of event space.

The private equity-backed live entertainment group says the aim of the festival is to “move away from genre limitations and bring a diverse pool of artists to the same stage”.

The festival will be headlined by English electronic music group Metronomy, American rock band Parquet Courts and Turkish psych-folk band Altın Gün.

“One thing that really excites me about this project is that you’d usually expect to see these headliners playing much larger venues, or to much larger festival crowds,” says promoter Liam Carroll.

“Experiencing live music in this manner really allows you to feel like you’re a part of something special.”

Commenting on the festival’s intimate venue, promoter Kasper Boldt says: “From the first brainstorm, we knew we wanted a post-industrial space, something a little left from centre. When we committed to having this year’s festival in-venue, we knew that Volume was going to be hard to look past.”

Founded by Waterland Private Equity in 2018, All Things Live’s stable of festivals includes Big Slap in Malmö, Sweden and Weekend Festival in Hämeenlinna, Finland.

The All Things Live group, which mainly consists of promoters, also includes ICO Concerts and ICO Management & Touring (Denmark), Friction, Atomic Soul Booking and Stand Up Norge (Norway), Maloney Concerts, Monkfish and ROA (Sweden) and Busker Agency in Belgium.

See the poster for Common Ground Festival below.

