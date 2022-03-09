Agenda revealed for ILMC’s in-person return

The agenda has been announced for the in-person return of ILMC, the international live music industry’s principal annual gathering, which is set for London’s Royal Garden Hotel from 26-29 April.

ILMC 34 highlights include an exploration of the post-pandemic business with Phil Bowdery (Live Nation) and Maria May (CAA); a conversation with Marie Lindqvist (ASM Global) and Olivier Toth (Rockhal/EAA) on the challenges of reopening venues and encouraging fans back; and an examination of cross-European borders one year on from Brexit, chaired by James Wright (UTA).

This year’s event will also see the return of ILMC’s popular Dragons’ Den sessions, featuring Alex Hardee (Paradigm), John Giddings (Solo), Barry Dickins (ITB) and Leon Ramakers (Mojo). Other topics to be discussed include festivals, ticketing, new venue builds, supply chain and recruitment, the metaverse & NFTs, diversity, external investment in the business, booking agencies, government relations, new technology and live events insurance.

“This year’s ILMC programme is probably the most packed and varied we’ve ever put together”

“No matter where you are in the world, the live music industry is contending with more than ever,” says ILMC head Greg Parmley. “That’s why this year’s ILMC programme is probably the most packed and varied we’ve ever put together – and why this year’s conference is a must attend event for all those working in our sector. It’ll be great to see everyone in person for the first time in a long time. There’s going to be plenty to talk about.”

Several unique ILMC 34 keynotes are also set to be announced shortly, while there will also be a whole day of panels, workshops and presentations on the environment during the Green Events & Innovations conference (GEI) – the leading platform for sustainability at live events. This year, GEI takes place within ILMC itself, making it free to all delegates. The full programme for GEI will be announced in the coming days.

The ILMC Production Meeting (IPM) will be held on Tuesday 26 April. IPM is expanding its programming in 2022 to include a day-long tranche of sessions by the Event Safety & Security Summit (E3S).

Full information about the conference including schedule, events and partners is at 34.ilmc.com

