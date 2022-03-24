Aerosmith confirm Vegas residency for 50th year

The CAA-repped act will bring their Deuces Are Wild residency to Dolby Live at Park MGM between June and December this year

Aerosmith has confirmed the return of their Deuces Are Wild residency to Las Vegas this year, in celebration of their 50th anniversary.

The four-time Grammy-award winning rock legends will be the first-ever act to perform in Dolby Live (cap. 5,200) at Park MGM using spatial audio technology, Dolby Atmos.

The band, which is represented by CAA in North America, previously launched the residency in 2019 and played concerts in Vegas up until February 2020 when the Covid pandemic brought live music to a halt globally.

The Live Nation-promoted residency, which comprises select dates from 17 June to 11 December, will mark Aerosmith’s first concerts in over two years.

Earlier this year, the band cancelled their delayed 2022 UK and European headline tour due to “uncertainty around travel logistics and the continued presence of Covid restrictions and other issues”.

The band were also expected to perform at this year’s Glastonbury festival after previously being confirmed for the 2020 edition. However, Aerosmith do not currently appear on this year’s line-up.

Dolby Live will also host residencies from Lady Gaga and Silk Sonic this year, while Keith Urban, Van Morrison, Sting and Rod Stewart are to deliver residencies at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum theatre (cap. 4,300).

