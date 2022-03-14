AEG Presents partners with NFT platform Autograph

AEG Presents has announced a multi-year partnership with Web3 firm Autograph, an NFT (non-fungible token) platform co-founded by NFL legend Tom Brady.

The link-up will officially launch at this month’s BUKU Music + Art Project in New Orleans, which will feature acts including Tame Impala, Tyler, The Creator, Alison Wonderland, Baby Keem and Glass Animals from 25-26 March.

Variety reports the BUKU alliance will include a graffiti artist auction featuring eight artists’ works as NFTs. Attendees will also be offered the chance to mint their own NFT festival posters onsite.

“This partnership offers our festival-goers a new, innovative format to commemorate their experiences and create custom NFT collections,” says AEG Global Partnerships MD Andrew Klein. “There is such excitement about BUKU’s return. Autograph will help amplify that special feeling of the festival to a broader community and drive a deeper engagement with the audience.”

“Festival culture creates an opportunity to build and create communities at scale using Web3”

Autograph will also work on similar activations for AEG Presents brands such as Electric Forest, Hangout Music Festival and Firefly.

“Festival culture creates an opportunity to build and curate communities at scale using Web3,” adds Autograph CEO Dillon Rosenblatt. “Our goal is to create an experience that lives digitally and physically to enhance the festival attendees’ overall experience. We are thrilled to kick-off our partnership with AEG Presents through an interactive experience at BUKU defined by celebrating the connection between art and technology.”

AEG’s Coachella Valley Arts & Music Festival recently auctioned 10 lifetime passes to the event as part of a series of NFTs, which saw 10 Coachella lifetime passes sold for a combined $1.5 million (€1.3m).

