YTL Bristol Arena announces two senior hires

Une Marija Jurkstaite joins as head of experience while Matt Blackhouse takes up the role of senior events project manager

YTL Arena Bristol, a new 17,000-capacity arena in the southwest of England, has announced two senior appointments.

Une Marija Jurkstaite joins the YTL team as head of experience, tasked with growing the arena’s fan database and ensuring each event sells to its targeted full capacity. She will drive the digital user experience across ticketing, food and drink ordering, travel and loyalty programmes.

Jurkstaite joins YTL from her previous role as chief business officer for Žalgiris Arena (cap. 20,000) in Lithuania where she developed a track record for driving fan growth and creating a ‘sell-out’ culture at the venue.

“I am very happy to be joining this world-class new venue,” says Jurkstaite. “I look forward to bringing my passion for customer experiences to ensure every touchpoint across the YTL Arena Bristol customer journey is exceptional.”

Matt Blackhouse will bring his 16+ years of experience in the live events industry to his role as senior events project manager at YTL Arena Bristol.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our operational team, welcoming two talented hires from the industry”

Blackhouse will look after the back of house facilities for all touring artists, promoters and event organisers as YTL Arena Bristol starts its countdown to construction and opening.

His previous roles include events coordinator St David’s Hall and senior events manager at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff.

Blackhouse has managed shows for artists including Elton John, Mariah Carey, Kylie Minogue, The 1975 and many more.

“I am really excited to be joining the team that will deliver the South West’s first-ever purpose-built arena,” says Blackhouse. “I grew up in the region and know how much demand there will be from huge events wanting to come to Bristol, and I can’t wait to get started in helping make this a must-play venue for acts.”

Andrew Billingham, CEO of YTL Arena Bristol, added: “We are thrilled to be expanding our operational team, welcoming two talented hires from the industry. Une and Matt bring a wealth of experience in delivering thousands of live events and will help us enormously. Whilst finalising design and construction elements, we are also looking ahead to doors opening and building our operating team to deliver one of the best arena fan and artist experiences in the UK and across Europe.”

A rival arena, operated by Live Nation and Oak View Group (OVG), is set to open in Cardiff, Wales, in 2025.

