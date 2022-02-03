WME enhances brand partnerships team

UK-based Adam Bulleid and US-based Carolyn Massey and Bernard Tyler are the latest additions to the department

WME has strengthened its brand partnerships department with the appointments of Adam Bulleid, Carolyn Massey and Bernard Tyler as agents.

UK-based Bulleid, who was most recently VP business development for Universal Music UK’s Globe division, will work across WME’s agency and talent roster, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

US-based Massey, meanwhile, joins from ICM Partners, where she worked with the likes of Migos, Khalid and J.Cole, and will focus on WME’s hip-hop and R&B roster alongside ex-CAA Sports executive Tyler.

The hirings follow the additions of Ikenna Ezeh, Andrés Paz Micheo and Francesca Ballentyne to its brand partnerships team, along with the promotions of agents Jenna​ Praeger and Joshua​ Upfal.

WME has been responsible for recent brand pairings within the music division such as Elton John with Uber Eats, Miley Cyrus with Gucci, Selena Gomez with Rare Beauty, John Legend with LG Signature and Solange with Moncler.

