Wembley Stadium partners with Oak View Group

The deal will see OVG drive additional sponsorship, commercial and content opportunities for England's 90,000-cap national stadium

Oak View Group (OVG) has been hired by The FA (Football Association) to expand and diversify sponsorship, content and other opportunities at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The new partnership will see OVG work with the existing Wembley team to drive additional sponsorship, commercial and content opportunities for England’s 90,000-cap national stadium, which celebrates its 100th birthday in 2023.

OVG already works with UK venues including the Royal Albert Hall, Ascot Racecourse and Silverstone.

“Wembley Stadium is a global icon, known the world over for hosting some of the most historic moments in sport and live music and we are incredibly proud of its addition to the OVG family,” says OVG CEO Tim Leiweke. “As venue owners and operators, OVG knows the importance of maximising sponsorship opportunities and delivering a year-round calendar of brilliant events. We look forward to what we know will be an innovative and productive partnership working with the topflight team at Wembley Stadium and The FA.”

Concerts lined up at the stadium in 2022 include Harry Styles (18-19 June), Ed Sheeran (24-25 & 29-30 June, 1 July), Westlife (6 August) and Coldplay (16-17 & 19-20 August). The venue created a second concert window for the summer of 2022 to meet the “incredible” demand for live shows.

“We’re delighted to partner with Oak View Group, which will open up new and exciting sponsorship and content opportunities for Wembley Stadium,” says Mark Burrows, FA chief operating officer. “We’re very proud to welcome millions of people to our stadium each year for iconic sporting and music events, and this partnership will help us to build on that.”

OVG is also announcing a partnership with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars in the UK. The NFL has confirmed the Jaguars will return to Wembley Stadium for a home game in the 2022 season, marking the team’s eighth appearance at the venue. OVG will be working with the Jaguars directly to develop UK-based commercial opportunities.

