Weekly hologram concert series launches in Dubai

The bi-weekly series will present legendary artists such as Frank Sinatra in hologram format, accompanied by live musicians

Dubai’s Al Habtoor Theatre is to host a bi-weekly series of hologram concerts of legendary artists accompanied by a live band.

The Dubai Hologram Universe has been launched at the 1,288 capacity venue by hologram production agency New Dimension Productions (NDP) in collaboration with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.

The National reports the series will present artists such as Frank Sinatra, as well as the likes of Umm Kulthum and Warda Al Jazairia, in hologram format.

“We are delighted to partner with NDP in launching such an innovative initiative as the Dubai Hologram Universe that will turn the spotlight on legendary music icons through hologram technology,” says Ahmed Alkhaja, chief executive of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.

“The Dubai Hologram Universe marks the first step to achieving our long-term strategy to position Dubai as the capital of hologram entertainment”

NDP was founded in Amman, Jordan, in 2010, before relocating to the United Arab Emirates.

“The Dubai Hologram Universe marks the first step to achieving our long-term strategy to position Dubai as the capital of hologram entertainment,” says Hasan M Hina, founder and executive producer and director of New Dimension Productions.

The first show, starring the late Egyptian crooner Abdel Halim Hafez, who died in 1977, took place during last month’s Dubai Shopping Festival.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.