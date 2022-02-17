UTA appoints agents Janet Kim and Scott Schreiber

Kim joins from CAA where she booked acts for corporate and LGBTQ+ events, and Schreiber joins from WME where he booked shows from club to arena level

UTA has appointed Janet Kim and Scott Schreiber as music agents, to be based out of the agency’s Beverly Hills office.

Kim joins UTA with close to a decade of experience leading strategy and tactics for some of the world’s top artists, working in both live touring and special events.

She previously worked at CAA, where she booked artists at private and corporate events, large-scale Pride festivals and LGBTQ+ events globally, consulted for companies including CJ ENM (one of South Korea’s largest media companies), and worked with artists including Adam Lambert, DNCE, Jordin Sparks, Julia Michaels, Keiynan Lonsdale, Keshi, Rozzi, Sam Fischer, Sevdaliza, among others. Prior to her career as an agent, she worked as a tour manager.

“[Kim and Schreiber] re consummate professionals with strong relationships across all sectors of the music industry”

Schreiber joins UTA following a decade of experience booking shows from club to arena level at WME. Schreiber has worked with leading contemporary artists across all genres including Zhu, Chet Faker, SG Lewis, Tokimonsta, Channel Tres, Soulwax, Bomba Estereo, Ski Mask the Slump God, Lil Skies, Nero, Michael Brun, Erol Alkan, Tommy Genesis, Kareem Ali, DJ_Dave, and others.

“UTA’s Music division and the company as a whole have built great momentum despite the difficulties of the pandemic, continuously signing talented artists and adding key agents,” says Kim. “I am thrilled to be joining UTA, and I am excited to help David Zedeck, Scott Clayton and Sam Kirby Yoh realise their vision for the department.”

Schreiber added: “It’s been amazing to see the passion and forward-thinking approach of UTA’s music leadership team. I have admired their collaborative approach to artist representation, and I’m looking forward to continuing to build upon the great work that the team has already accomplished.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Janet and Scott to UTA Music,” says David Zedeck, UTA partner and co-head of global music. “They are consummate professionals with strong relationships across all sectors of the music industry. Their expertise will be invaluable to our group as we continue to broaden our resources and find compelling new opportunities for our clients.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.