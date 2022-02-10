UTA hires Paul Yoo as SVP of ventures

LA-based exec will focus on identifying opportunities for clients to acquire or make substantial investments in existing businesses

UTA has hired Paul Yoo for the newly created role of SVP of ventures.

Yoo, who will be based in Los Angeles, will focus on building out the group’s private equity practice by identifying opportunities for the agency’s clients to acquire or make substantial investments in existing businesses.

UTA’s ventures department builds and invests in businesses at the intersection of media, entertainment, consumer products and technology, working with various divisions across the agency to leverage UTA’s expertise and relationships within the entertainment business landscape.

“Paul has extensive experience in private equity and venture capital, and he is well-respected within the financial industry,” said Sam Wick, head of UTA Ventures. “With his deep knowledge of the space, he will be able to find innovative ways for clients to become more involved in companies that align with their interests. We are thrilled to welcome him to UTA.”

“Building a strategic investment platform for its clients is a natural extension of the agency’s DNA”

Yoo was previously a partner at Transom Consulting Group and M&A Services, where he built and led the Consumer Goods/Retail Practice of the consulting firm and investment bank. He was also an advisor to A-list celebrities and athletes in the formation of and investments in consumer brands.

“UTA has long displayed an entrepreneurial spirit and ability to create lasting value to its client base,” he says. “Building a strategic investment platform for its clients is a natural extension of the agency’s DNA, and I’m excited to help develop unique opportunities for our creators, talent, artists, and athletes.”

Earlier this week, UTA announced the appointment of London-based Irene Agbontaen to another newly created role of director of artist brand strategy on the music brand partnerships team.

The company represents artists including Post Malone, Bad Bunny, YG, Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Bebe Rexha, Guns N’ Roses, Lil Wayne, Burna Boy, Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, Paramore, Rosalía, Florence and the Machine, Bring Me The Horizon, Christine and The Queens and Dolly Parton.

