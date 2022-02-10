fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

UTA hires Paul Yoo as SVP of ventures

LA-based exec will focus on identifying opportunities for clients to acquire or make substantial investments in existing businesses

By James Hanley on 10 Feb 2022

Paul Yoo


UTA has hired Paul Yoo for the newly created role of SVP of ventures.

Yoo, who will be based in Los Angeles, will focus on building out the group’s private equity practice by identifying opportunities for the agency’s clients to acquire or make substantial investments in existing businesses.

UTA’s ventures department builds and invests in businesses at the intersection of media, entertainment, consumer products and technology, working with various divisions across the agency to leverage UTA’s expertise and relationships within the entertainment business landscape.

“Paul has extensive experience in private equity and venture capital, and he is well-respected within the financial industry,” said Sam Wick, head of UTA Ventures. “With his deep knowledge of the space, he will be able to find innovative ways for clients to become more involved in companies that align with their interests. We are thrilled to welcome him to UTA.”

“Building a strategic investment platform for its clients is a natural extension of the agency’s DNA”

Yoo was previously a partner at Transom Consulting Group and M&A Services, where he built and led the Consumer Goods/Retail Practice of the consulting firm and investment bank.  He was also an advisor to A-list celebrities and athletes in the formation of and investments in consumer brands.

“UTA has long displayed an entrepreneurial spirit and ability to create lasting value to its client base,” he says. “Building a strategic investment platform for its clients is a natural extension of the agency’s DNA, and I’m excited to help develop unique opportunities for our creators, talent, artists, and athletes.”

Earlier this week, UTA announced the appointment of London-based Irene Agbontaen to another newly created role of director of artist brand strategy on the music brand partnerships team.

The company represents artists including Post Malone, Bad Bunny, YG, Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Bebe Rexha, Guns N’ Roses, Lil Wayne, Burna Boy, Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, Paramore, Rosalía, Florence and the Machine, Bring Me The Horizon, Christine and The Queens and Dolly Parton.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Jay Sures, David Kramer, UTA
    UTA promotes trio of music agents

    Leading agency UTA has announced 50 promotions across 20 divisions in multiple offices, including three in its music department. The promotions encompass employees at various levels of the company and represent a wide range of backgrounds and experiences across gender and ethnicity. In addition, more than 90% of those promoted…

  • David Zedeck, Live Nation Entertainment
    David Zedeck becomes UTA head of music

    Zedeck, a former CAA agent and most recently Live Nation's president of global talent, is heading back to the agency world with United Talent

  • Agency trio bound for UTA

    WME agents Marissa Smith, Matthew Morgan and Buster Phillips have reportedly left the company and are set to join former colleague Scott Clayton at UTA. All three were previously based in Nashville with Clayton, who was unveiled as UTA's latest co-head of global music earlier this month, forming a powerhouse leadership…

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|07 Feb 2022

IQ 108 out now: 10 things we learned from the pandemic

news|09 Feb 2022

Steve Strange wins posthumous honour at Pollstar Awards

news|07 Feb 2022

New indie promoter Take Me Out launches in France

news|08 Feb 2022

German live business demands end to restrictions

news|07 Feb 2022

Boost for Live Nation in Covid insurance lawsuit

IQ Mag Logo
The essential live music business newsletter