UTA adds Irene Agbontaen to brand partnership team

Leading talent agency UTA has announced the appointment of Irene Agbontaen to the newly created role of director of artist brand strategy on the music brand partnerships team.

Based in London, Agbontaen brings over a decade of experience and has consulted with top global brands such as Apple, Nike and YouTube Music and will focus on artist brand strategy for the UK office’s European roster of clients.

She will be tasked with developing strategies for artists in the brand partnerships space, leading endorsement and sponsorship opportunities, and building long-term brands and businesses for artists.

“Throughout her career, Irene has always been at the centre of culture, design, and fashion,” says Toni Wallace, UTA’s co-head of global music brand partnerships. “She is a tastemaker and entrepreneur who has continuously helped leading brands redefine how they connect with younger audiences and talent in music and the arts. She will be an invaluable asset to our London office and our clients around the world, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to UTA.”

UTA represents artists including Post Malone, Bad Bunny, YG, Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Bebe Rexha, Guns N’ Roses, Lil Wayne, Burna Boy, Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, Paramore, Rosalía, Florence and the Machine, Bring Me The Horizon, Christine and The Queens and Dolly Parton.

“UTA has been a leader in successfully connecting the worlds of business and pop culture,” adds Agbontaen, founder of accessible style brand TTYA London. “I am so excited to join the team and focus on using creative thinking to develop strategies and long-lasting partnerships for talent.”

UTA Music’s UK office has made over 10 significant new hires over the past year including Earth Agency co-founder Rebecca Prochnik, who serves as director of growth & strategy, UK music.

