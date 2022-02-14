Troxy appoints Jools Butterfield as ops manager

Butterfield brings more than 25 years of industry experience to the role and was most recently senior festivals manager at Vision Nine

London venue Troxy has announced the appointment of Lovebox founder Jools Butterfield as operations manager.

Butterfield, who brings more than 25 years of industry experience, was most recently senior festivals manager at Vision Nine, where he served as event manager for NASS festival and assistant event manager for Boardmasters festival. He was also central to the overall creation of the strategy and approach of all Vision Nine events.

Butterfield spent 15 years as Lovebox festival manager, latterly as part of Live Nation. He was also instrumental in the ongoing success of the promoter’s Citadel and Wilderness festivals.

“He is a wonderful asset to our venue family”

“Having spent many years working alongside Jools at MAMA & Company, I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome him into the Troxy fold. He is a wonderful asset to our venue family, says Simon Eaton, head of live at Troxy.

Butterfield will be responsible for ensuring the delivery and progression of the events schedule at the 3,100-cap venue, which hosts a special BRITs Week show by Damon Albarn for War Child this Sunday (20 February).

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining a venue with the rich cultural history of Troxy,” he says. “Going back numerous decades to the early 20th century, Troxy is interwoven into the fabric of London, a connection I am thrilled to be maintaining and expanding on.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.