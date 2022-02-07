Ticketmaster teams with Redeam on travel bundles

New link-up helps concert and festival promoters reach fans actively looking to add live event component to their trip

Ticketmaster has partnered with technology provider Redeam on a “one-stop-shop” to help fans buy tickets to live events when booking trips.

Promoters can create special packages and promotions that travellers can combine with other experiences as they book their trip. Redeam shares special packages and promotions created by event organisers across hundreds of global travel sites including Expedia, Viator, TUI Musement and GetYourGuide.

The link-up helps organisers of concerts, festivals, sports games and other events reach fans actively looking to add a live component to their trip while creating a “seamless booking experience”, according to the companies.

“With Redeam, we can fundamentally shift the way fans discover and buy tickets to live events when booking travel, whether for a vacation or even a business trip,” says Dan Armstrong, Ticketmaster EVP of distributed commerce.

“Organisers have the opportunity to reach people as they actively search for events to bundle with their travel experience”

“People want to book it all in one place – a flight to New York City, a hotel room in Soho, and tickets to a live event. By tapping into the vast inventory that exists on Ticketmaster’s global marketplace, Redeam partner sites can be a true one-stop-shop for fans, and event organisers have the opportunity to reach people as they actively search for events to bundle with their travel experience.”

Concerts and live events welcomed more than 142 million out-of-town attendees in 2019 in the US alone, according to a report compiled by Oxford Economics. This included 67.3m daytrip attendees and 75.6m overnight attendees.

“Our relationship with Ticketmaster exemplifies Redeam’s mission: to empower experiences through innovation to inspire more people to travel and enjoy more of the world,” says Melanie Meador, Redeam president and CEO. “This relationship proves our market strength and brings a huge audience to all our distribution partners as well as to our operator customers. As we continue to expand our solution set, we look forward to growing a significant and fruitful partnership with Ticketmaster.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.